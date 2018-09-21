Pathfinder Bank Named Title Sponsor of Buc Boosters Golf Tournament

Oswego, NY – Pathfinder Bank has been named the title sponsor of the Buccaneer Boosters Golf Tournament scheduled for Saturday, September 22nd at the Oswego Country Club, according to Buc Boosters President Sean Callen.

“Pathfinder Bank proudly sponsors the Buccaneer Boosters and their efforts to fund and support athletic and extracurricular activities in the Oswego City School District. This organization is a vital part of our community and we look forward to this continued partnership,” said James Dowd, Executive Vice President/COO/CFO at Pathfinder Bank.

Pathfinder Bank is a New York State chartered bank, headquartered in Oswego, New York, and has nine, full-service office locations in its market that encompasses Oswego and Onondaga counties.

“We greatly appreciate this partnership with Pathfinder Bank as our title sponsor of the Buc Boosters golf tournament,” said Callen. “Our community is so fortunate to have a business leader like Pathfinder Bank that continuously shows their advocacy for non-profit organizations, events and other efforts throughout the region.”

According to Callen, the Buc Boosters Golf Tournament is traditionally the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. The 18-hole tourney comprises business and individual supporters/participants from throughout the community, and includes a variety of on-course games with student-athletes assisting from within the Oswego City School District.