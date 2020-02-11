OSWEGO, NY – Patricia M. Zappala, 68, of Oswego passed on Sunday February 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Theresa Raimonte.

Patricia earned her Master’s Degree from SUNY Oswego and retired from Central Square School District where she worked as an English teacher at the high school.

After her retirement, she continued working in education as a substitute teacher for the Oswego City School District.

Patricia met and married her husband of 48 years, Anthony Zappala, and raised their two daughters, Melissa and Trisha.

She loved her family and cherished all of her time spent and memories made with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Patricia was a happy, social person who will be missed by all who knew her.

She loved socializing, dining out, going on vacations and shopping.

She always looked forward to wintering in Puerto Vallarta with her husband and spending weekends at the family camp in Old Forge.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Tony and her daughters, Melissa (Frederick) Gardner of Baldwinsville and Trisha (Jason) Rebrovich of Ponte Vedra Flor-ida; two brothers, Thomas King of Auburn and Lawrence (Barbara) King of Odgensburg; one sister, Nancy (Ron) Waby of Auburn; three grandchildren, Reese, Madison and Chase Rebrovichl and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 13 from 3-6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd, St. Joseph’s Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Patricia’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Patricia’s arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

