Pet Of The Week – Jingles

OSWEGO – Who is this handsome gentleman looking for a new home?

His name is Jingles, a grey and white long-haired cat. He is only middle-aged at a spry 11 years of age. He’s got a lot of good stories to tell: he’s very talkative and chirpy. His striking green eyes nearly glow with delight when he’s given cat nip.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://oswegohumane.org/pet/jingles/

