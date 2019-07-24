Pet of the Week – Julian

OSWEGO, NY – Julian, a male, black tabby kitten was born on April 30, 2019.

He is vaccinated, litter-trained, and ready for adoption.

Julian was found inside the wall of an abandoned house and a good neighbor heard his cries and rescued him.

He has gained a clean bill of health and gained a lot of healthy weight since coming to the Oswego County Humane Society.

The adoption fee is $100 and includes all his kitten vaccines and spay/neuter when he is old enough.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our adoption application from the Adopt A Pet page.

You can email a completed app or any questions to 315-207-1070 or [email protected]!

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities Bureau.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...