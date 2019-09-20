Pet of the Week – Neveah

OSWEGO, NY – Neveah is a black and orange, calico, female, kitten.

She is about 3-months old, dewormed, and vaccinated.

She will be available for adoption at the end of September.

Nevaeh, a calico wonder, was born under our care.

Her mom, Goldie, was new to our foster program and gave birth on June 24, 2019.

Nevaeh is sweet and very playful.

She comes running when anyone comes in to get attention.

Her foster thinks she is just so pretty.

The adoption fee is $100 and includes kitten vaccine series and spay surgery (when she is old enough).

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our adoption application from the Adopt A Pet page.

You can email a completed app or any questions to 315-207-1070 or [email protected]!

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

