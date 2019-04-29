Pet of the Week – Scarf

OSWEGO, NY – Scarf is a 3-year old, female, orange and white tabby.
She is named for the white patch around her neck.
Scarf is house-trained and good with other cats and children.
Scarf is an active cat looking for a new home.
She likes to chase and climb.
Although she doesn’t usually sit on people, she does like to be carried around like a baby.
If you are interested in adopting Scarf, you can download an adoption application from our Adopt-A-Pet webpage or call our office at 315-207-1070 with any questions.
About Oswego County Humane Society
We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.
Because people and pets are good for each other.
The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.
