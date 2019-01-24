Pet of the Week – Snowball

OSWEGO – Snowball is a sweet, gentle lover whom is looking for a forever home to call his own.
Snowball is approximately 2-4 years old, deaf, up-to-date on all his vaccines, and is already neutered.
He was found outside this winter season with a couple of sore ears.
He has since had a lot of good
medicine to help his ears heal.
He enjoys getting all the attention from his humans, so we recommend a home where he’ll be the only animal.
His adoption fee is waived because of his special needs.
View Snowball’s profile at https://oswegohumane.org/pet/snowball/
About Oswego County Humane Society
We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter
clinics, and humane education.
The Oswego County Humane Society is
designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities
Because people and pets are good for each other.
