Pet of the Week – Snowball

OSWEGO – Snowball is a sweet, gentle lover whom is looking for a forever home to call his own.

Snowball is approximately 2-4 years old, deaf, up-to-date on all his vaccines, and is already neutered.

He was found outside this winter season with a couple of sore ears.

He has since had a lot of good

medicine to help his ears heal.

He enjoys getting all the attention from his humans, so we recommend a home where he’ll be the only animal.

His adoption fee is waived because of his special needs.

View Snowball’s profile at https://oswegohumane.org/pet/snowball/

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter

clinics, and humane education.

The Oswego County Humane Society is

designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities

Because people and pets are good for each other.

