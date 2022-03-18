OSWEGO – The Oswego County Humane Society will host the 2022 Rover Run on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fallbrook Recreation Center, 103 Thompson Road, Oswego, NY 13126.

Registration will be available online soon or onsite the day of event. Tickets range from $20 – $30 per person. You can even bring your dog, but don’t forget their Rabies Certificate.

This 5K trail is fun and follows many well cleared paths in the woods. Join fellow animal enthusiasts and running enthusiasts for a fun day out to benefit the Oswego County Humane Society. There will be lots of fun activities for everyone including Law Enforcement K-9 demonstrations, family games, and don’t forget the BBQ style lunch!

Registration can be purchased through the Oswego County Humane Society’s website at https://oswegohumane.org/roverrun or by calling the office at 315-207-1070. You can also register the day of the race, but advance registration is appreciated. Shirt quantities will be limited. Proceeds from the event will benefit Oswego County Humane Society.

