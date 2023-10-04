BK & Lilo: Pets of the Week

OSWEGO – 10/4/2023 – BK and Lilo recently lost their home and are looking for a kindly friend or two to help them in their golden years. They have lived on the long, hard road of life for about 10 years now. Despite their rough past, Lilo is an absolute love-bug and BK expresses his gratitude with calm affection.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://tinyurl.com/bk-lilo-cats

###

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education… Because people and pets are good for each other. The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...