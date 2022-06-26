Bring Your Pets To West Monroe For Rabies Vaccination Clinic July 13

WEST MONROE, NY – The Oswego County Health Department will hold its next rabies clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 at the West Monroe Town Highway Garage located at 46 County Rte. 11.

Starting on Thursday, July 7, residents can call 315-349-3564 to schedule an appointment for the clinic on July 13. Appointments will be scheduled clinic-by-clinic and announcements will be made before each clinic about when the appointment phone line will open.

The phone line for appointments will be open weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. until all appointments are filled. Please do not call the after-hours answering service to schedule an appointment for the rabies clinic.

Those who are unable to keep their appointment are asked to call back and cancel it, so that others may have the opportunity to schedule one of the limited appointments.

“The rabies virus remains active year-round and can infect any mammal,” said Judy Grandy, director of Environmental Health for the Oswego County Health Department. “The virus is nearly always fatal if left untreated. Immunizing your pets is the most effective protection from rabies virus.”

The following protocols will be in effect at all clinics:

Do not attend the clinic if you or your pet is ill.

There is a limit of four pets per family. Only the individuals handling the animals should attend the clinic. Young children are not recommended to enter the building unless absolutely necessary. If children are left in the car, they should be properly supervised.

People must control their pets at all times. Pets must be caged and/or leashed with a fixed length no longer than six feet. Cats and ferrets should be in a carrier.

Attendees are asked to arrive no more than 10 minutes early to their appointment and follow signs and instructions from clinic staff.

New York State Public Health Law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies. The first rabies vaccine should be given at three months of age. Ferrets must be vaccinated annually. Dogs and cats require a second vaccination within one year of the first, and every three years thereafter.

There is a suggested donation of $7 per pet.

All animal bites, whether from a domestic animal or wildlife, should be reported to the Oswego County Health Department as soon as possible. Health Department staff will work with residents and health care providers to determine if rabies treatment is needed.

To report an animal bite or seek guidance concerning potential exposures to rabies, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3557, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or at 315-341-0086 after regular business hours, weekends and holidays. Please do not call the after-hours number to make a rabies vaccination appointment. Use it only for incidents involving potential exposure.

Additional information about rabies can be found at https://health.oswegocounty.com/programs/environmental1/rabies_program2.php and www.cdc.gov/rabies.

