Buddy: Pet Of The Week

Oswego, NY – Our buddy of the week wants to be your best buddy forever. Here is Buddy, the best buddy ever. He is a gentle, quiet lab mix and loves being ‘everybuddy’s’ buddy. Could he be your Buddy too?

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://tinyurl.com/buddy-dog

