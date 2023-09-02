Buddy: Pet Of The Week

Oswego, NY – Our buddy of the week wants to be your best buddy forever. Here is Buddy, the best buddy ever. He is a gentle, quiet lab mix and loves being ‘everybuddy’s’ buddy. Could he be your Buddy too?
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Other adoptable animals:
Milo
Olivia
Blackberry
Raspberry
Titan
Franjean
Madmartigan
Arty
Nyx
Alvin
Simon
Martini
Tequila
Sangria
Whiskey
Elora
Sorsha
Grace
Kookoo