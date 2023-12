OSWEGO – 12/14/2023, Cheetos is a Flamin’ Hot kitten, ready for adoption! This bright orange tabby is exciting and full of adventure. He plays very hard so he’d appreciate another cat who can hold their own too.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

http://tinyurl.com/cheetos-kitten

