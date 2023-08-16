Cosmo & Nova: Pets of the Week

Oswego – 8/16/2023, This dynamic duo is still waiting for their forever home! Nova is playful and affectionate, especially when it comes to being brushed. Cosmo is sweet and quiet but a lover in his own way. They want to be adopted together.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://tinyurl.com/cosmos-nova-cats

Other adoptable animals:

Tequila

Sangria

Whiskey

Martini

Daiquiri

Titan

Alvin

Simon

Franjean

Madmartigan

Elora

Mater

Arty

Nyx

Kookoo

Grace

