Elora: Pet of the Week

December 21, 2023 Contributor
Photo courtesy of the Oswego County Humane Society

OSWEGO – 12/20/2023,  Our girl Elora has been waiting all year for her second chance. She deserves a home for the holidays just like all our other adoptable animals. She is about 3 years old and her adoption fee has been sponsored.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://tinyurl.com/elora-cat

