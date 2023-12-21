Elora: Pet of the Week

OSWEGO – 12/20/2023, Our girl Elora has been waiting all year for her second chance. She deserves a home for the holidays just like all our other adoptable animals. She is about 3 years old and her adoption fee has been sponsored.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Other adoptable animals:
Cheetos
Tostitos
Mushu
Gravy
Green Bean
Brussel Sprouts
Buffy
Blair
Ichabod
