Fur Ball 2022: Benefit For The Real Fur Balls Of Oswego County Humane Society – CANCELED

UPDATE Oct. 13: Due to the Oswego County Community high COVID-19 level, the Oswego County Humane Society’s Furball Gala, scheduled to be on Saturday, October 22, 2022, has been canceled.

“We were hoping to celebrate our pets again with all of our animal loving supporters, but not at the risk of community safety. We hope our supporters understand and are willing to wait for a safer opportunity to be ‘party animals’ again,” sayid Eric Pahl, board president.

The scheduled Home for the Holidays event on December 17 will go ahead as planned.

We can go forward with this event because it is much less crowded and social distancing and masking are feasible. Details will be available soon.

OSWEGO – After two years, the Fur Ball is back! Join us for the annual Fur Ball to support the Oswego County Humane Society on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m at the lake Ontario Event & Conference Center.

Music will be provided by Cam Caruso and Mystic Music. Tickets are on sale starting at $75 per person. There are also group and sponsor tables available. The Fur Ball is a semi-formal dinner and dance benefit. There will be tastings, a photo contest, silent auction, and scratch off lottery drawing.

To reserve your tickets for the Fur Ball, please visit www.oswegohumane.org/event/furball/ or call 315-207-1070.

