OSWEGO – 11/22/2023 – We hope you don’t pass on this guy… Gravy is one of the best kittens around. He’s always happy no matter who he’s playing or cuddling with. He’s just here for all the lovin’.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://tinyurl.com/gravy-kitten

