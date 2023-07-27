Mater: Pet of the Week

OSWEGO, NY – At only 6 months old, Mater is desperate to be your new best friend! He would love to be in a home with children, dogs, other cats… or anything else you got!
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
https://tinyurl.com/mater-kitten
Other adoptable animals:
Titan
Nikini
Franjean
Madmartigan
Alvin
Simon
Grace
Whiskey
Tequila
Sangria
Daiquiri
Nova
Cosmo
Arty
Nyx
Kasey
Sorsha
Elora