Milo: Pet Of The Week

Oswego, NY – At 3 months old, he’s sure to add a little sweetness and spice to your life! Milo would love a home with other feline friendlies. He’s just so fun and cute, don’t you think?
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
https://tinyurl.com/milo-kitten
