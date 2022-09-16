OSWEGO – Meet Coyote. This young girl (about a year) is sweet as pie. She would love a home with a furry friend or two. She has gotten much braver around canine companions. So a home with a dog would be ok.

She is a little shy at first so a home with young children might not be the best fit. Coyote is a little on the small side and will not be a very big girl. She is used to the wild and crazy kittens in our office and would make a great companion to other felines.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Wallaby

Laverne & Shirley Kittens

Fisher

Rattlesnake

Forky

Mallie

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...