OSWEGO – Meet Coyote. This young girl (about a year) is sweet as pie. She would love a home with a furry friend or two. She has gotten much braver around canine companions. So a home with a dog would be ok.
She is a little shy at first so a home with young children might not be the best fit. Coyote is a little on the small side and will not be a very big girl. She is used to the wild and crazy kittens in our office and would make a great companion to other felines.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
