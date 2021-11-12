OSWEGO – Have you been on the look-out for a forever companion? One who may never leave your side? Then Gwendolyn is your girl. She is so needy for attention that we call her the Velcro-Kitten.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

