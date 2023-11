Oswego, NY – Almost 5 months old, sweet little Honey Mustard would be a great addition to any home. She is spayed, vaccinated and combo tested negative. She and her siblings are currently available for adoption.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...