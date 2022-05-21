OSWEGO – Floofiest kitten Jillian is ready to make your day! She does great with other cats, dogs and children. Her bestie is her equally-floofy sister Annie!

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

