Pet Of The Week: Kiwi

OSWEGO – This is Kiwi. This sweet little boy will be a great fit to any home. He loves to run and play all day long. He does tend to over eat so that will need to be monitored. He will be ready for his neuter in October. If you are interested in adopting Kiwi or any of our pets please fill out our adoption application

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

