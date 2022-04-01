OSWEGO – Pleasant and plump, Macaroni is only here to have a good time. The advanced arthritis in her hip joints haven’t kept her enthusiasm for life dampened by any means. This lady loves to play with toys and is very engaging with everyone.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

