OSWEGO – Maddie is a petite, little tuxedo with a bunch of spots. She’s super sweet and spunky. She’s very frisky and very cuddly with people. She would make a great cat for anyone.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Harley

Spooky Guinea Pigs

Lacey

Wednesday

Amber

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

