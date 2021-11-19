Pet Of The Week: Maddie

November 19, 2021 Contributor
Maddie is available for adoption.

OSWEGO – Maddie is a petite, little tuxedo with a bunch of spots. She’s super sweet and spunky. She’s very frisky and very cuddly with people. She would make a great cat for anyone.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

  • Harley
  • Spooky Guinea Pigs
  • Lacey
  • Wednesday
  • Amber

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Print this entry