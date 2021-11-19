OSWEGO – Maddie is a petite, little tuxedo with a bunch of spots. She’s super sweet and spunky. She’s very frisky and very cuddly with people. She would make a great cat for anyone.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Other adoptable animals:
- Harley
- Spooky Guinea Pigs
- Lacey
- Wednesday
- Amber
Oswego County Humane Society
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountyHumaneSociety/
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oswegocountyhumanesociety/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oswego_humane/