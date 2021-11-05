Pet Of The Week: Max

OSWEGO – Young and with a ton of energy to spare, Max needs to be busy to run through all that shepherder energy. It’s important for his new family to understand his activity level and be able to meet his needs on a daily basis.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

