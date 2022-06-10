OSWEGO – This kitten is no whiner but she’ll probably hang out with you in the bathroom! Myrtle is two months old and ready for adoption. She’d love a home with plenty of play-time.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Harry

Hyena

Cheetah

Ostrich

Rhino

Manatee

Narwhal

Otter

Kenai

Koda

Mooney

Gordita

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

