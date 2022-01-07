Pet Of The Week: Otto

January 7, 2022 Contributor
Otto is available for adoption.

OSWEGO – If you’re looking for the perfect blend of spunky and sweet, Otto is your guy! He is also a huge fan of *SPORTS* of all kinds. After all, he is an Orangeman through and through!

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

  • Octavia
  • Ozzy
  • Odessa
  • Ozzy
  • Uma
  • Ursula
  • Panda
  • Xena
  • Yes Pigs

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

