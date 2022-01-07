OSWEGO – If you’re looking for the perfect blend of spunky and sweet, Otto is your guy! He is also a huge fan of *SPORTS* of all kinds. After all, he is an Orangeman through and through!
If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Other adoptable animals:
- Octavia
- Ozzy
- Odessa
- Ozzy
- Uma
- Ursula
- Panda
- Xena
- Yes Pigs
Oswego County Humane Society
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
