Pet Of The Week: Peanut

March 19, 2021 Contributor
Peanut is available for adoption.

OSWEGO –This is Peanut. Peanut was given as a gift without the parents permission. He is very interactive and sweet.

We estimated Peanut to be about 1.5 years old. Peanut was living with another male guinea pig for quite a while. They didn’t get along the greatest and would prefer to be by themselves. Peanut will need a cage as we do not have one to provide for him.

If you are interested in adoption Peanut, visit https://oswegohumane.org/pet/peanut/ or contact the Oswego County Humane Society:

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Other adoptable pets:

  • Shen and Agu
  • Annie
  • Snickers (Guinea Pig)
  • Bear
  • Mocha Latte
  • Luna

Print this entry

Discover more from Oswego County Today

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.