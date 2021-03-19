OSWEGO –This is Peanut. Peanut was given as a gift without the parents permission. He is very interactive and sweet.

We estimated Peanut to be about 1.5 years old. Peanut was living with another male guinea pig for quite a while. They didn’t get along the greatest and would prefer to be by themselves. Peanut will need a cage as we do not have one to provide for him.

If you are interested in adoption Peanut, visit https://oswegohumane.org/pet/peanut/ or contact the Oswego County Humane Society:

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

