OSWEGO –This is Peanut. Peanut was given as a gift without the parents permission. He is very interactive and sweet.
We estimated Peanut to be about 1.5 years old. Peanut was living with another male guinea pig for quite a while. They didn’t get along the greatest and would prefer to be by themselves. Peanut will need a cage as we do not have one to provide for him.
If you are interested in adoption Peanut, visit https://oswegohumane.org/pet/peanut/ or contact the Oswego County Humane Society:
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
