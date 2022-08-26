OSWEGO – Meet this sweet girl named Plum. This young girl (about a year old) is currently spayed, vaccinated, tested, and ready for her forever home.

She will need someone to show her the ropes of living in a home. She doesn’t seem to like the company of other furry friends so we recommend her going into a home all by herself. If you are interested in adopting Plum or any of the animals we have, please contact us by email for an adoption application.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

