OSWEGO – These are two of our “precious” kitties. Named after semi-precious stones. Opal is a long haired female. So very sweet and kind. She has a motherly personality. Jasper is a short haired male. He is the sweetest cuddle bug.

These two are very bonded and will need to be adopted together. They came from a hoarding situation and deserve the world. They seem to both get along very well with other cats but have never lived with children or a dog.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Dude/Davey Jones

Aardvark

Manatee

Shirley & Squiggy

Blueberry

Forky

Zorro

Kiwi

Kira

Cali

Freddy

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

