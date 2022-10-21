Pets Of The Week: Opal & Jasper

October 21, 2022 Contributor
Photo of Opal and Jasper provided by Oswego County Humane Society.

OSWEGO – These are two of our “precious” kitties. Named after semi-precious stones. Opal is a long haired female. So very sweet and kind. She has a motherly personality. Jasper is a short haired male. He is the sweetest cuddle bug.

These two are very bonded and will need to be adopted together. They came from a hoarding situation and deserve the world. They seem to both get along very well with other cats but have never lived with children or a dog.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

  • Dude/Davey Jones
  • Aardvark
  • Manatee
  • Shirley & Squiggy
  • Blueberry
  • Forky
  • Zorro
  • Kiwi
  • Kira
  • Cali
  • Freddy

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Print this entry

Discover more from Oswego County Today

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.