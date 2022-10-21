OSWEGO – These are two of our “precious” kitties. Named after semi-precious stones. Opal is a long haired female. So very sweet and kind. She has a motherly personality. Jasper is a short haired male. He is the sweetest cuddle bug.
These two are very bonded and will need to be adopted together. They came from a hoarding situation and deserve the world. They seem to both get along very well with other cats but have never lived with children or a dog.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Other adoptable animals:
- Dude/Davey Jones
- Aardvark
- Manatee
- Shirley & Squiggy
- Blueberry
- Forky
- Zorro
- Kiwi
- Kira
- Cali
- Freddy
Oswego County Humane Society
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountyHumaneSociety/
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oswegocountyhumanesociety/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oswego_humane/
Discover more from Oswego County Today
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.