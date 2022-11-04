OSWEGO – These are our Stranger Kittens. Meet Joyce (calico), Elle (torbie), and Lucus (tabby).

These three are ready to take on the world. They currently are being fostered in a home with young children, other cats, and dogs. They are around 9 weeks old and ready to go to their forever home. They will need to come back for their spay and neuter appointments. They are not bonded, but would do better in a house with other pets.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

