Pets Of The Week: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

OSWEGO – Nothing beats spending time with Tom and Rita! They are an incredibly bonded sibling pair and they really, really want to be adopted together.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Other adoptable animals:
- Blake & Ryan
- Marinara
- Cyclone
- Mario
- Luigi
- Peach
Oswego County Humane Society
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountyHumaneSociety/
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oswegocountyhumanesociety/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oswego_humane/