Phoenix Schools Announce Class Of 2019 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

PHOENIX – The John C. Birdlebough High School Library was abuzz with excitement recently, as Principal Thomas Bailer presented several awards and announced the class of 2019 valedictorian and salutatorian.

With the highest weighted grade-point averages throughout their high school careers, senior Emilie Hilliard earned the title of valedictorian and Ashley Margrey was named salutatorian.

The two student-athletes are involved in numerous activities at JCB and perform volunteer service as well.

Their course load consists of advanced, college-level classes and other challenging work, Bailer noted.

“It is a tremendous accomplishment for them to be able to take such rigorous courses and excel,” Bailer said. “It speaks volumes for their work ethic.”

In addition to the valedictorian and salutatorian awards, Bailer recognized the eight remaining members of the Top 10 in the class of 2019:

Olivia Ripley, Gianna DeRoberts, Wendy Li, Nicole Henry, Kristine Rowe, Gabriella Allen, Elisabeth Dona and Declan Hawthorne.

Quarterly Spark Awards were presented to the following students who excelled academically or served as a role model in the classroom:

Benjamin Hess, Ella Tangorra, Robert Minard, Robert Whitcomb, Trinity Hessler, Rebecca Myers, Alisa Bova, Katie Kimball, Masha (Maria) Stepanova, Michaela Murdie, Kole Breckenridge, Tina Li, Mackenzie Gleason, Caitlyn Smiley, Francesca DeMarco, Tyler Schardt, Hannah Root, Danielle LeFebvre, Grace Arnold and Allie Grabowski.

