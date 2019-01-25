Phoenix Students Earn Scholastic Art Awards

PHOENIX – Elite student artists in the Phoenix Central School District were recently honored with Scholastic Art Awards.

The longstanding awards program recognizes the artistic accomplishments of students in grades 7-12 from across Central New York.

Among the nearly 5,000 submissions, 11 pieces of PCSD student artwork were selected into the exhibit.

From Emerson J. Dillon Middle School, Liam Campanino earned a Gold Key while Mia Graham, Lindsey Goudy and Aiyannah Bukowski each received Honorable Mention.

Winners representing John C. Birdlebough High School include Kristine Rowe (two Silver Keys and two Honorable Mention awards); Hans Goodnow (Silver Key); Maggie-Lee Basile (Silver Key); and Chloe Calkins (Honorable Mention).

The artwork will be on display through March 1 at the Whitney Applied Technology Center at Onondaga Community College.

This exhibit is free and open to the public.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...