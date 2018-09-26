Players’ Production of ‘Dracula’ Wins State-Wide Recognition

OSWEGO – The Oswego Players’ recent production of “Dracula” received state-wide recognition for excellence after being adjudicated by a representative of the Theater Association of New York State, (also known as TANYS).

Paul Nelson, the TANYS, VP for Adjudication Services, reviewed the show on September 9 and met with the cast and crew after the show.

He then conducted a “Learning Evaluation,” which included all aspects of the production.

The following Friday, the Players received an email informing them that as a result of the quality of the production, Nelson had recommend to the board of trustees the following special awards.

These include awards for excellence in acting to Derek Potocki for his portrayal of Abraham Van Helsing, excellence in ensemble acting to the cast, excellence in direction to Troy Pepper, excellence in scenic design to Morgan Fazzio and a meritorious achievement in sound design to Ryan Benson Smith.

This is just the latest example of the continuing tradition of excellence that the Oswego Players have been pursuing for the last 80 years and hope to carry on far into the future, a spokesman for the group said.

