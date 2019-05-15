Please Support The Oswego Library

To The Editor:

The Friends of the Oswego Library respectfully asks the citizens of



the Oswego City School District to support the Oswego S.D. Public Library by visiting their polling locations on May 21 and voting yes for the library budget.

Our library is a great resource for our community with all of the great programs that it offers, such as the children’s room, story hours, workshops, summer reading program, and battle of the books.

They also provide public access to computers and the internet, adult learning programs, loan books, audiobooks and DVDs.

The Friends of the Library hopes that you will join us in voting yes.

Thank you!

Joe McManus

Board President Friends of the Oswego Library

