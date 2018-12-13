Pneumonia Claims Life Of College Student

OSWEGO – A SUNY Oswego senior passed away at Oswego Hospital.

The college issued the following statement:

Dear Members of the Campus Community,

It is with deep sadness that we share the news that a member of our campus family – first semester senior student Justin Carmona – passed away early this morning (December 12) at Oswego Hospital due to complications from pneumonia. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. This is a very sad loss for our entire campus community and for all who knew and loved Justin.

“Justin was a kind, gentle, and compassionate young man who

generously gave to those who were fortunate to be in his presence,” shared Jenny Rosenberg, assistant professor, communication studies and Justin’s advisor. “He was always willing to speak up, not only for his own interests and viewpoints but also to lend his voice to those who were less likely to be heard. He will be missed and will never be forgotten.”

Justin was a communication and social interaction major from

Bronx, New York.

He was an active member of the community services student

organization. Jessica Reeher, chair of the department of

communication studies spoke for many members of the faculty who expressed how Justin was such a positive force in their classes.

“The Department of Communication Studies will deeply feel the loss of Justin,” said Reeher. “He was an exuberant, compassionate and kind person. His gentle soul and thoughtful presence made every class more interesting, intriguing and engaging. We will remember Justin’s humor, his bravery and his belief that the world could be made better through mutual understanding and respect.”

For those who may need support during this difficult time, crisis

counselors are currently available in Hart Hall (first floor classroom)

today until 7 p.m., and Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, the Counseling Services Center, located at 113 Mary Walker Health Center, is available for walk-in sessions today through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. After-hours counseling is available by calling the Counseling Center’s main number 315.312.4416 and dialing “2” when prompted.

“Let’s Talk” hours will also be held on the following days and times:

• Today (Wednesday) from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Waterbury basement

(Room B01); 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Riggs basement (Room B20); and 7 to

8:30 p.m. in Mackin/Sheldon Complex 2nd floor lounge.

• Thursday: 3 to 4 p.m. in 140 Lakeside (near dining hall); 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Funnelle basement lounge; and 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Hart Hall (first floor director’s office)

• Friday: 3 to 4 p.m. in 140 Lakeside (near dining hall)

Arrangements will be shared at a later date.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact my office at 315.312.3214.

Sincerely,

Jerri Howland

Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management

(Interim)

and Dean of Students

