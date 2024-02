Booking Number: 1450

Arrest Time/Date: 16:15:00 – 03/08/21

Inmate Name:BRANDON MICHAEL NOEL

Birth Date: 06/18/93

Address: 1005 SILK RD, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.

Charges:

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4TH

Booking Number: 1454

Arrest Time/Date: 12:55:00 – 03/09/21

Inmate Name: CHRISTIAN MICHAEL STACY

Birth Date: 12/23/85

Address: 717 W BROADWAY; RIVER RUN APT. B-4, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.

Charges:

CRIM OBSTRUCTION BREATHING

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

Booking Number: 1457

Arrest Time/Date: 16:46:00 – 03/09/21

Inmate Name: KENNETH W. MILLER

Birth Date: 04/15/81

Address: 2795 OLD STATE ROAD, CAMDEN, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 2683 STATE ROUTE 3

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Booking Number: 1461

Arrest Time/Date: 18:53:41 – 03/09/21

Inmate Name: AARON W. LASHOMB

Birth Date: 07/04/76

Address: 207 S 2ND ST, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.

Charges:

CRIM OBSTRUCTION BREATHING

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

Booking Number: 1460

Arrest Time/Date: 18:55:00 – 03/09/21

Inmate Name: CAMRIN BLAKE WOODWARD

Birth Date: 04/14/00

Address: 603 CLARK ST., FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: N. 5TH ST. & ONEIDA ST.

Charges:

AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD

OPER MV IMPAIRED BY DRUGS 1ST

Booking Number: 1463

Arrest Time/Date: 01:29:42 – 03/10/21

Inmate Name: JENNA MARY BOYLE

Birth Date: 04/13/93

Address: 212 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 505 S. 2ND ST.; TACO BELL

Charges:

UNLAWFUL POSS MARIHUANA 2ND

Booking Number: 1465

Arrest Time/Date: 11:20:00 – 03/10/21

Inmate Name: CHARLES J. CLEW

Birth Date: 10/03/88

Address: 15 COUNTRY LANE, HANNIBAL, NY

Booking Number: 1469

Arrest Time/Date: 16:45:00 – 03/10/21

Inmate Name: RYAN K. PITCHER

Birth Date: 11/01/86

Address: 639 PARK AVE., SYRACUSE, NY

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Booking Number: 1480

Arrest Time/Date: 12:51:00 – 03/11/21

Inmate Name: DAVONTE T. GRAHAM

Birth Date: 09/23/00

Address: 24 W. 11TH ST.; APT C5, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 100 BLOCK NORTH 6TH ST.

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST

Booking Number: 1481

Arrest Time/Date: 12:51:00 – 03/11/21

Inmate Name: DAVONTE T. GRAHAM

Birth Date: 09/23/00

Address: 24 W. 11TH ST.; APT C5, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 600 BLOCK ERIE ST.

Charges:

BURGLARY 2ND- DWELLING

CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY

FALSE SWORN STATEMENT-2ND

CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY CRT

Booking Number: 1482

Arrest Time/Date: 14:15:00 – 03/11/21

Inmate Name: RAMON E. GARCIA JR.

Birth Date: 09/08/98

Address: 418 HOWARD RD, VOLNEY, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST. S.

Charges:

DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

Booking Number: 1492

Arrest Time/Date: 17:40:00 – 03/11/21

Inmate Name: CODY AUSTIN THOMAS

Birth Date: 07/27/99

Address: 186 RATHBURN ROAD; LOT 8, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 364 W. 1ST ST. S.

Charges:

MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

Booking Number: 1495

Arrest Time/Date: 09:13:00 – 03/12/21

Inmate Name: KERRY P. DEMPSEY

Birth Date: 10/12/58

Address: 516 UTICA ST. FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 516 UTICA ST.

Charges:

ASLT W/INT CAUSE PH INJ W/WEAP

CRIM POSS WEAP-4TH:INT TO USE

Booking Number: 1506

Arrest Time/Date: 21:29:00 – 03/12/21

Inmate Name: CHARLES F. RAFF

Birth Date: 10/17/96

Address: 55 GUILE ROAD, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 1 BROADWAY BRIDGE

Charges:

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

Booking Number: 1512

Arrest Time/Date: 12:59:00 – 03/13/21

Inmate Name: ETHAN EDWARD EUSON

Birth Date: 08/29/01

Address: 1100 EMERY ST.; APT 325, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 1100 EMERY ST; APT 325

Charges:

CRIM OBSTRUC BREATH/APLY PRESS

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD

Booking Number: 1513

Arrest Time/Date: 15:56:33 – 03/13/21

Inmate Name: OLIVER JOHN SIKES

Birth Date: 12/08/95

Address: 498 GREEN ROAD, MEXICO, NY

Location of Arrest: 12 W. 1ST ST. S.; PRICE CHOPPER

Charges:

TRESPASS

DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

