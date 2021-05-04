Cop Logs: Fulton PD 4/26 – 5/02/21

May 4, 2021 Contributor

Inmate Name: BURR, CHRISTOPHER A

Arrest Time/Date: 07:54:00 04/26/21

Booking Number: 2037

Birth Date: 12/04/86

Address: 90 CANAL RD, SCHROEPPEL, NY

Arrest Type: WARR

Location of Arrest: 200BLK ONEIDA ST

Offense Date: 07:07:18 04/26/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: ORLOSKY, BRYAN J

Arrest Time/Date: 11:51:49 04/26/21

Booking Number: 2027

Birth Date: 10/06/87

Address: 608 E BROADWAY, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: CUST

Location of Arrest: 608 E Broadway

Offense Date: 14:30:00 04/08/21

Offense Description: CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY and CRT

Inmate Name: ORLOSKY, BRYAN J

Arrest Time/Date: 11:51:49 04/26/21

Booking Number: 2028

Birth Date: 10/06/87

Address: 608 E BROADWAY, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: CUST

Location of Arrest: 608 E Broadway

Offense Date: 23:30:00 04/07/21

Offense Description: CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY and CRT

Inmate Name: ORLOSKY, BRYAN J

Arrest Time/Date: 11:51:49 04/26/21

Booking Number: 2029

Birth Date: 10/06/87

Address: 608 E BROADWAY, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: CUST

Location of Arrest: 608 E Broadway

Offense Date: 00:32:00 04/21/21

Offense Description: CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY and CRT

Inmate Name: MARSHALL, APRIL L

Arrest Time/Date: 16:30:00 04/26/21

Booking Number: 2031

Birth Date: 4/15/79

Address: 62 SIMPSON DR, SCRIBA, NY

Arrest Type: WARR

Location of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD; OSWEGO COUNTY SHERIFF

Offense Date: 23:33:01 08/12/20

Offense Description: CRIM POSS WEAP – 4TH DEG and CRIM POSS WEAP 3RD-ASSLT RIFLE

Inmate Name: HILL, DAVID Alan

Arrest Time/Date: 17:21:02 04/26/21

Booking Number: 2035

Birth Date: 10/25/70

Address: Homeless, Fulton, NY

Arrest Type: INPR

Location of Arrest: 400BLK CAYUGA ST

Offense Date: 17:21:02 04/26/21 (for all offenses)

Offense Description:

  • EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
  • OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICATE
  • FALSE INSPECTION CERTIFICATE
  • OPERATE VEHICLE W/O INSURANCE
  • INADEQUATE OR NO STOP LAMPS
  • MV VIOL:OPER UNREGISTERED VEH
  • LIC PLATE VIOL:REG PLATE DISP
  • LIC PLATE VIOL:IMPROPER PLATES
  • MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE
  • AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND
  • AGG UNLIC OPER2-MANDATORY SUSP
  • AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS

Inmate Name: ROY, KIMBERLY M

Arrest Time/Date: 08:04:00 04/27/21

Booking Number: 2040

Birth Date: 9/16/65

Address: 512 ERIE ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: INPR

Location of Arrest: 512 ERIE ST

Offense Date: 06:53:41 04/27/21

Offense Description: V2HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL (5527) CNTACT

Inmate Name: ROY, KIMBERLY M

Arrest Time/Date: 12:09:00 04/27/21

Booking Number: 2044

Birth Date: 9/16/65

Address: 512 ERIE ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: OOP

Location of Arrest: 512 ERIE ST

Offense Date: 12:00:31 04/27/21

Offense Description: CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY and CRT

Inmate Name: PEREZ, CLARISSA M

Arrest Time/Date: 20:18:56 04/27/21

Booking Number: 2111

Birth Date: 08/22/95

Address: 23 Polland Rd, OSWEGO, NY

Arrest Type: INPR

Location of Arrest: 711 W BROADWAY

Offense Date: 20:18:56 04/27/21 (for all offenses)

Offense Description:

  • EQUIP VIO:ILL HEADLAMP
  • MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE
  • AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS

Inmate Name: CONLEY, TARA L

Arrest Time/Date: 06:55:00 04/28/21

Booking Number: 2052

Birth Date: 01/18/77

Address: 217 SENECA ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR

Location of Arrest: 417 BUFFALO ST

Offense Date: 07:05:55 04/28/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: DECARE, DAVID L

Arrest Time/Date: 09:01:40 04/28/21

Booking Number: 2056

Birth Date: 03/13/70

Address: 411 OAK ST; APT 2, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: INPR

Location of Arrest: 411 OAK ST; APT 2

Offense Date: 09:01:40 04/28/21 (for all offenses)

Offense Description:

  • CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY
  • V2 HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
  • CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD: PREV
  • CONV

Inmate Name: DECARE, DAVID L

Arrest Time/Date: 09:01:40 04/28/21

Booking Number: 2055

Birth Date: 03/13/70

Address: 411 OAK ST; APT 2, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: INPR

Location of Arrest: 411 OAK ST; APT 2

Offense Date: 09:00:00 04/28/21 (for all offenses)

Offense Description:

  • CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY
  • V2 HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
  • CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD: PREV
  • CONV

Inmate Name: SMITH, ALISA RACHEAL

Arrest Time/Date: 21:12:00 04/28/21

Booking Number: 2069

Birth Date: 02/08/94

Address: 19 W FIRST ST N APT 5, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: CUST

Location of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST

Offense Date: 18:17:52 04/29/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: SMITH, ALISA RACHEAL

Arrest Time/Date: 21:12:00 04/28/21

Booking Number: 2067

Birth Date: 02/08/94

Address: 19 W FIRST ST N APT 5, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: INPR

Location of Arrest: 900 S 1ST ST; DOLLAR TREE

Offense Date: 21:08:38 04/28/21

Offense Description: PETIT LARCENY

Inmate Name: BEELES, ALEXANDER M

Arrest Time/Date: 18:21:00 04/29/21

Booking Number: 2072

Birth Date: 10/04/93

Address: 501 SENECA ST; APT 2, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: CUST

Location of Arrest: 501 SENECA ST ;APT 2 UPSTAIRS

Offense Date: 15:42:00 04/29/21 (both offenses)

Offense Description:

  • CRIM CONTEMPT-1ST: PHY CONTACT
  • V2 HARASSMENT-2ND: PHYSICAL CNTACT

Inmate Name: DELANEY, CHRISTA M

Arrest Time/Date: 00:47:00 04/30/21

Booking Number: 2076

Birth Date: 09/12/02

Address: 507 PINE ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: INPR

Location of Arrest: 403 BROADWELL AVE; APT 3

Offense Date: 00:47:00 04/30/21

Offense Description: V0DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

Inmate Name: DELANEY, HAYLEE E

Arrest Time/Date: 02:28:28 04/30/21

Booking Number: 2077

Birth Date: 03/29/02

Address: 403 BROADWELL AVE; APT 3, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: INPR

Location of Arrest: 403 BROADWELL AVE; APT 3

Offense Date: 02:28:28 04/30/21

Offense Description: V0DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

Inmate Name: HARTPENCE, DAVID M

Arrest Time/Date: 16:33:00 04/30/21

Booking Number: 2083

Birth Date: 10/02/93

Address: 30 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: INPR

Location of Arrest: 30 S 3RD ST

Offense Date: 16:33:00 04/30/21

Offense Description: CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY and CRT

Inmate Name: HARTPENCE, DAVID M

Arrest Time/Date: 20:38:00 04/30/21

Booking Number: 2087

Birth Date: 10/02/93

Address: 30 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: CUST

Location of Arrest: 30 S 3RD ST

Offense Date: 20:38:00 04/30/21

Offense Description: CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY and CRT

Inmate Name: BECKER, RYAN E

Arrest Time/Date: 21:45:00 04/30/21

Booking Number: 2088

Birth Date: 11/25/81

Address: 8 DIANE AVE, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: INPR

Location of Arrest: 224 W 1ST ST S; CHUBBYS

Offense Date: 21:37:30 04/30/21

Offense Description: CRIM TRESPASS 3RD:ENCLSD PROP

Inmate Name: JEFFERY, BARD A

Arrest Time/Date: 17:48:34 05/01/21

Booking Number: 2095

Birth Date: 07/23/71

Address: 2 DIANE AVE, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: CUST

Location of Arrest: 2 DIANE AVE

Offense Date: 17:39:04 05/01/21 (for all offenses)

Offense Description:

  • UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • V0DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE
  • V2HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

Inmate Name: CUMMINGS, MICHAEL J

Arrest Time/Date: 22:40:00 05/01/21

Booking Number: 2104

Birth Date: 07/17/81

Address: 546 CORT 36, HANNIBAL, NY

Arrest Type: OTH

Location of Arrest: 158 N 7TH ST

Offense Date: 22:05:37 05/01/21

Offense Description: AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

Inmate Name: HEGMAN, MICHAEL RYAN

Arrest Time/Date: 01:50:00 05/02/21

Booking Number: 2099

Birth Date: 10/08/91

Address: 30 W 11TH ST; E6, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: SUMM

Location of Arrest: 30 W 11TH ST; APT E6

Offense Date: 22:25:59 12/12/20

Offense Description: V0DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

Inmate Name: EVANS, COLLIN Christopher

Arrest Time/Date: 11:00:00 05/02/21

Booking Number: 2125

Birth Date: 08/24/84

Address: 1146 Academy St, Watertown, NY

Arrest Type: WARR

Location of Arrest: 930 S 1ST St

Offense Date: 12:57:00 05/02/21

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: DAVIS, JOSHUA M

Arrest Time/Date: 12:57:00 05/02/21

Booking Number: 2124

Birth Date: 01/02/93

Address: 38 BIRCH LN APT 48B, OSWEGO, NY

Arrest Type: WARR

Location of Arrest: 930 S 1ST ST

Offense Date: 12:57:00 05/02/21

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: SMITH, JEREMY THOMAS

Arrest Time/Date: 13:02:00 05/02/21

Booking Number: 2102

Birth Date: 06/21/00

Address: 1680 CORT 6, VOLNEY, NY

Arrest Type: INPR

Location of Arrest: 930 S 1ST ST

Offense Date: 11:00:00 05/02/21 (both offenses)

Offense Description: UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND and V2HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

 

Print this entry