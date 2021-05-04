Cop Logs: Fulton PD 4/26 – 5/02/21

Inmate Name: BURR, CHRISTOPHER A
Arrest Time/Date: 07:54:00 04/26/21
Booking Number: 2037
Birth Date: 12/04/86
Address: 90 CANAL RD, SCHROEPPEL, NY
Arrest Type: WARR
Location of Arrest: 200BLK ONEIDA ST
Offense Date: 07:07:18 04/26/21
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: ORLOSKY, BRYAN J
Arrest Time/Date: 11:51:49 04/26/21
Booking Number: 2027
Birth Date: 10/06/87
Address: 608 E BROADWAY, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: CUST
Location of Arrest: 608 E Broadway
Offense Date: 14:30:00 04/08/21
Offense Description: CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY and CRT
Inmate Name: ORLOSKY, BRYAN J
Arrest Time/Date: 11:51:49 04/26/21
Booking Number: 2028
Birth Date: 10/06/87
Address: 608 E BROADWAY, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: CUST
Location of Arrest: 608 E Broadway
Offense Date: 23:30:00 04/07/21
Offense Description: CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY and CRT
Inmate Name: ORLOSKY, BRYAN J
Arrest Time/Date: 11:51:49 04/26/21
Booking Number: 2029
Birth Date: 10/06/87
Address: 608 E BROADWAY, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: CUST
Location of Arrest: 608 E Broadway
Offense Date: 00:32:00 04/21/21
Offense Description: CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY and CRT
Inmate Name: MARSHALL, APRIL L
Arrest Time/Date: 16:30:00 04/26/21
Booking Number: 2031
Birth Date: 4/15/79
Address: 62 SIMPSON DR, SCRIBA, NY
Arrest Type: WARR
Location of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD; OSWEGO COUNTY SHERIFF
Offense Date: 23:33:01 08/12/20
Offense Description: CRIM POSS WEAP – 4TH DEG and CRIM POSS WEAP 3RD-ASSLT RIFLE
Inmate Name: HILL, DAVID Alan
Arrest Time/Date: 17:21:02 04/26/21
Booking Number: 2035
Birth Date: 10/25/70
Address: Homeless, Fulton, NY
Arrest Type: INPR
Location of Arrest: 400BLK CAYUGA ST
Offense Date: 17:21:02 04/26/21 (for all offenses)
Offense Description:
- EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
- OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICATE
- FALSE INSPECTION CERTIFICATE
- OPERATE VEHICLE W/O INSURANCE
- INADEQUATE OR NO STOP LAMPS
- MV VIOL:OPER UNREGISTERED VEH
- LIC PLATE VIOL:REG PLATE DISP
- LIC PLATE VIOL:IMPROPER PLATES
- MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE
- AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND
- AGG UNLIC OPER2-MANDATORY SUSP
- AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS
Inmate Name: ROY, KIMBERLY M
Arrest Time/Date: 08:04:00 04/27/21
Booking Number: 2040
Birth Date: 9/16/65
Address: 512 ERIE ST, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: INPR
Location of Arrest: 512 ERIE ST
Offense Date: 06:53:41 04/27/21
Offense Description: V2HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL (5527) CNTACT
Inmate Name: ROY, KIMBERLY M
Arrest Time/Date: 12:09:00 04/27/21
Booking Number: 2044
Birth Date: 9/16/65
Address: 512 ERIE ST, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: OOP
Location of Arrest: 512 ERIE ST
Offense Date: 12:00:31 04/27/21
Offense Description: CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY and CRT
Inmate Name: PEREZ, CLARISSA M
Arrest Time/Date: 20:18:56 04/27/21
Booking Number: 2111
Birth Date: 08/22/95
Address: 23 Polland Rd, OSWEGO, NY
Arrest Type: INPR
Location of Arrest: 711 W BROADWAY
Offense Date: 20:18:56 04/27/21 (for all offenses)
Offense Description:
- EQUIP VIO:ILL HEADLAMP
- MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE
- AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS
Inmate Name: CONLEY, TARA L
Arrest Time/Date: 06:55:00 04/28/21
Booking Number: 2052
Birth Date: 01/18/77
Address: 217 SENECA ST, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: WARR
Location of Arrest: 417 BUFFALO ST
Offense Date: 07:05:55 04/28/21
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: DECARE, DAVID L
Arrest Time/Date: 09:01:40 04/28/21
Booking Number: 2056
Birth Date: 03/13/70
Address: 411 OAK ST; APT 2, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: INPR
Location of Arrest: 411 OAK ST; APT 2
Offense Date: 09:01:40 04/28/21 (for all offenses)
Offense Description:
- CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY
- V2 HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
- CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD: PREV
- CONV
Inmate Name: DECARE, DAVID L
Arrest Time/Date: 09:01:40 04/28/21
Booking Number: 2055
Birth Date: 03/13/70
Address: 411 OAK ST; APT 2, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: INPR
Location of Arrest: 411 OAK ST; APT 2
Offense Date: 09:00:00 04/28/21 (for all offenses)
Offense Description:
- CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY
- V2 HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
- CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD: PREV
- CONV
Inmate Name: SMITH, ALISA RACHEAL
Arrest Time/Date: 21:12:00 04/28/21
Booking Number: 2069
Birth Date: 02/08/94
Address: 19 W FIRST ST N APT 5, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: CUST
Location of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST
Offense Date: 18:17:52 04/29/21
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: SMITH, ALISA RACHEAL
Arrest Time/Date: 21:12:00 04/28/21
Booking Number: 2067
Birth Date: 02/08/94
Address: 19 W FIRST ST N APT 5, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: INPR
Location of Arrest: 900 S 1ST ST; DOLLAR TREE
Offense Date: 21:08:38 04/28/21
Offense Description: PETIT LARCENY
Inmate Name: BEELES, ALEXANDER M
Arrest Time/Date: 18:21:00 04/29/21
Booking Number: 2072
Birth Date: 10/04/93
Address: 501 SENECA ST; APT 2, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: CUST
Location of Arrest: 501 SENECA ST ;APT 2 UPSTAIRS
Offense Date: 15:42:00 04/29/21 (both offenses)
Offense Description:
- CRIM CONTEMPT-1ST: PHY CONTACT
- V2 HARASSMENT-2ND: PHYSICAL CNTACT
Inmate Name: DELANEY, CHRISTA M
Arrest Time/Date: 00:47:00 04/30/21
Booking Number: 2076
Birth Date: 09/12/02
Address: 507 PINE ST, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: INPR
Location of Arrest: 403 BROADWELL AVE; APT 3
Offense Date: 00:47:00 04/30/21
Offense Description: V0DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE
Inmate Name: DELANEY, HAYLEE E
Arrest Time/Date: 02:28:28 04/30/21
Booking Number: 2077
Birth Date: 03/29/02
Address: 403 BROADWELL AVE; APT 3, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: INPR
Location of Arrest: 403 BROADWELL AVE; APT 3
Offense Date: 02:28:28 04/30/21
Offense Description: V0DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE
Inmate Name: HARTPENCE, DAVID M
Arrest Time/Date: 16:33:00 04/30/21
Booking Number: 2083
Birth Date: 10/02/93
Address: 30 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: INPR
Location of Arrest: 30 S 3RD ST
Offense Date: 16:33:00 04/30/21
Offense Description: CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY and CRT
Inmate Name: HARTPENCE, DAVID M
Arrest Time/Date: 20:38:00 04/30/21
Booking Number: 2087
Birth Date: 10/02/93
Address: 30 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: CUST
Location of Arrest: 30 S 3RD ST
Offense Date: 20:38:00 04/30/21
Offense Description: CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY and CRT
Inmate Name: BECKER, RYAN E
Arrest Time/Date: 21:45:00 04/30/21
Booking Number: 2088
Birth Date: 11/25/81
Address: 8 DIANE AVE, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: INPR
Location of Arrest: 224 W 1ST ST S; CHUBBYS
Offense Date: 21:37:30 04/30/21
Offense Description: CRIM TRESPASS 3RD:ENCLSD PROP
Inmate Name: JEFFERY, BARD A
Arrest Time/Date: 17:48:34 05/01/21
Booking Number: 2095
Birth Date: 07/23/71
Address: 2 DIANE AVE, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: CUST
Location of Arrest: 2 DIANE AVE
Offense Date: 17:39:04 05/01/21 (for all offenses)
Offense Description:
- UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND
- RESISTING ARREST
- V0DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE
- V2HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
Inmate Name: CUMMINGS, MICHAEL J
Arrest Time/Date: 22:40:00 05/01/21
Booking Number: 2104
Birth Date: 07/17/81
Address: 546 CORT 36, HANNIBAL, NY
Arrest Type: OTH
Location of Arrest: 158 N 7TH ST
Offense Date: 22:05:37 05/01/21
Offense Description: AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD
Inmate Name: HEGMAN, MICHAEL RYAN
Arrest Time/Date: 01:50:00 05/02/21
Booking Number: 2099
Birth Date: 10/08/91
Address: 30 W 11TH ST; E6, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: SUMM
Location of Arrest: 30 W 11TH ST; APT E6
Offense Date: 22:25:59 12/12/20
Offense Description: V0DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE
Inmate Name: EVANS, COLLIN Christopher
Arrest Time/Date: 11:00:00 05/02/21
Booking Number: 2125
Birth Date: 08/24/84
Address: 1146 Academy St, Watertown, NY
Arrest Type: WARR
Location of Arrest: 930 S 1ST St
Offense Date: 12:57:00 05/02/21
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: DAVIS, JOSHUA M
Arrest Time/Date: 12:57:00 05/02/21
Booking Number: 2124
Birth Date: 01/02/93
Address: 38 BIRCH LN APT 48B, OSWEGO, NY
Arrest Type: WARR
Location of Arrest: 930 S 1ST ST
Offense Date: 12:57:00 05/02/21
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: SMITH, JEREMY THOMAS
Arrest Time/Date: 13:02:00 05/02/21
Booking Number: 2102
Birth Date: 06/21/00
Address: 1680 CORT 6, VOLNEY, NY
Arrest Type: INPR
Location of Arrest: 930 S 1ST ST
Offense Date: 11:00:00 05/02/21 (both offenses)
Offense Description: UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND and V2HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT