Cop Logs: Fulton PD 4/5 – 4/11/21

Booking Number: 1757

Arrest Time/Date: 13:00:00 – 04/05/21

Inmate Name: COURTNEY, PATRICK PHILIP

Birth Date: 04/04/91

Address: 309 John St, SYRACUSE, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 555 State St.

Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Booking Number: 1768

Arrest Time/Date: 00:31:00 – 04/06/21

Inmate Name: MANFORD, GEORGE C. JR.

Birth Date: 03/28/76

Address: 309 W. BROADWAY; APT 1, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 600 BLOCK ONTARIO ST.

Charges: RESISTING ARREST

Booking Number: 1765

Arrest Time/Date: 00:31:00 – 04/06/21

Inmate Name: MANFORD, GEORGE C. JR.

Address: 309 W. BROADWAY; APT 1, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 600 BLOCK ONTARIO ST.

Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Booking Number: 1766

Arrest Time/Date: 00:54:00 – 04/06/21

Inmate Name: VAIL, JENNIFER L.

Birth Date: 10/24/81

Address: 260 W. 4TH ST. S., FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 600 BLOCK ONTARIO ST.

Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Booking Number: 1767

Arrest Time/Date: 00:54:00 – 04/06/21

Inmate Name: VAIL, JENNIFER L.

Birth Date: 10/24/81

Address: 260 W. 4TH ST. S., FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 600 BLOCK ONTARIO ST.

Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Booking Number: 1781

Arrest Time/Date: 02:13:00 04/07/21

Inmate Name: DEMOTT, THOMAS D.

Birth Date: 06/10/75

Address: 258 S. 3RD ST., FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 258 S. 3RD ST.; UPSTAIRS APT.

Charges : EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Booking Number: 1782

Arrest Time/Date: 09:00:00 – 04/07/21

Inmate Name: FREDENBURG, CYNDAL M.

Birth Date: 08/07/87

Address: 420 S 6TH ST., FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.; FULTON POLICE

Charges: ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD

Booking Number: 1784

Arrest Time/Date: 12:26:00 – 04/07/21

Inmate Name: GREALIS, ZACHARY M.

Birth Date: 10/21/96

Address: 122 ROCHESTER ST., FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL ROAD

Charges: CRIMINAL CONTEMP- 2ND

Booking Number: 972

Arrest Time/Date: 13:30:00 – 04/07/21

Inmate Name: PRATT, AMBER MICHELLE

Birth Date: 12/14/89

Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 925 PHILLIPS ST.

Charges: PETIT LARCENY

Booking Number: 1790

Arrest Time/Date: 13:30:00 – 04/07/21

Inmate Name: PRATT, AMBER MICHELLE

Birth Date: 12/14/89

Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 925 PHILLIPS ST.; NORTH BAY CAMPGROUND

Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Booking Number: 1809

Arrest Time/Date: 00:27:00 – 04/08/21

Inmate Name: ZODY, TRISTAN EUGENE.

Birth Date: 09/28/98

Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 150 BLOCK S. 3RD ST.

Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Booking Number: 1806

Arrest Time/Date: 00:33:10 – 04/08/21

Inmate Name: SMITH, ALISA RACHEAL

Birth Date: 02/08/94

Address: 19 W. 1ST ST. N., FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: S. 4TH ST. & ROCHESTER ST.

Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Booking Number: 1812

Arrest Time/Date: 07:15:00 – 04/08/21

Inmate Name: RICHARDSON, DENNIS M. III

Birth Date: 07/26/00

Address: 1100 EMERY ST. APT. 222, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 1100 EMERY ST.; APT 222

Charges: CRIM OBSTRUC BREATH/APLY PRESS

Booking Number: 1823

Arrest Time/Date: 19:48:00 – 04/08/21

Inmate Name: MURPHY, TAYLOR M.

Birth Date: 11/01/91

Address: 3 LATHROP ST.OSWEGO, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 402 WORTH ST. ; APT D

Charges:

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT-1ST

HARASSMENT-2ND

Booking Number: 1842

Arrest Time/Date: 21:07:00 – 04/08/21

Inmate Name: SMITH, ANTHONY J.

Birth Date: 11/14/89

Address: homeless, HANNIBAL, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 10 Block N. 7th St.

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

DIS/CON:OBSCENE LANG/GESTURES

Booking Number: 1825

Arrest Time/Date: 01:20:00 – 04/09/21

Inmate Name: JANARO, JENIEN ROXANNA

Birth Date: 08/14/78

Address: 309 W. BROADWAY, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 364 W. 1ST ST. S.; SAVE-A-LOT

Charges: PETIT LARCENY

Booking Number: 1824

Arrest Time/Date: 02:45:00 – 04/09/21

Inmate Name: PATTERSON, TYRONE J.

Birth Date: 05/05/96

Address: 501 SENECA ST.; 2, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 168 S. 4TH ST.; VORHEES PARK

Charges: MENACING-2ND:WEAPON

Booking Number: 1826

Arrest Time/Date: 03:25:00 – 04/09/21

Inmate Name: WINN, MATHEW DAVID

Birth Date: 10/31/95

Address: 1100 EMERY ST.; B-5, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 828 HOLLY DRIVE; HOLLY GARDEN – E56

Charges: DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

Booking Number: 1830

Arrest Time/Date: 07:00:00 – 04/09/21

Inmate Name: WARD, KEVIN M.

Birth Date: 06/29/85

Address: 1100 EMERY ST.; 220, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 1100 EMERY ST.; 220

Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Booking Number: 1831

Arrest Time/Date: 07:00:00 – 04/09/21

Inmate Name: WARD, KEVIN M.

Birth Date: 06/29/85

Address: 1100 EMERY ST.; 220, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 1100 EMERY ST.; 220

Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Booking Number: 1832

Arrest Time/Date: 07:00:00 – 04/09/21

Inmate Name: WARD, KEVIN M.

Birth Date: 06/29/85

Address: 1100 EMERY ST.; 220, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 1100 EMERY ST.; 220

Charges: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Booking Number: 1833

Arrest Time/Date: 07:00:00 – 04/09/21

Inmate Name: WARD, KEVIN M.

Birth Date: 06/29/85

Address: 1100 EMERY ST.; 220, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 1100 EMERY ST.; 220

Charges: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Booking Number: 1834

Arrest Time/Date: 07:00:00 – 04/09/21

Inmate Name: WARD, KEVIN M.

Birth Date: 06/29/85

Address: 1100 EMERY ST.; 220, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 1100 EMERY ST; 220

Charges: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Booking Number: 1846

Arrest Time/Date: 18:08:03 – 04/09/21

Inmate Name: ELLIS, GERALD E. SR.

Birth Date: 12/12/58

Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: CITY LOT #8

Charges: UNSPECIFIED VIOL OF LOCAL LAW

Booking Number: 1845

Arrest Time/Date: 18:28:00 – 04/09/21

Inmate Name: ELLIS, GERALD E. SR.

Birth Date: 12/12/58

Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: CITY LOT #8

Charges: TRESPASS

Booking Number: 1847

Arrest Time/Date: 09:13:00 – 04/10/21

Inmate Name: CARLIN, TIMOTHY F.

Birth Date: 03/15/61

Address: 221 CAYUGA ST.; Apt 3, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: CITY LOT #7

Charges: AGG HARASSMENT 2 – THREAT

Booking Number: 1697

Arrest Time/Date: 09:13:20 – 04/10/21

Inmate Name: CARLIN, TIMOTHY F.

Birth Date: 03/15/61

Address: 221 CAYUGA ST; Apt 3, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: City Lot 7

Charges: AGG HARASSMENT 2 – THREAT

Booking Number: 1853

Arrest Time/Date: 14:09:00 – 04/10/21

Inmate Name: PRINTUP-REID, Kimberley A.

Birth Date: 04/25/73

Address: 511 S 4TH ST, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 511 S. 4TH ST.

Charges:

HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTAC

ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD

CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONV

Booking Number: 1854

Arrest Time/Date: 14:20:00 – 04/10/21

Inmate Name: DAVIS, HEATHER LYNN

Birth Date: 03/29/94

Address: 47 E 5TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 258 S. 3RD ST.;APT 2

Charges:

MENACING-2ND:WEAPON

HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

Booking Number: 1863

Arrest Time/Date: 20:23:00 – 04/10/21

Inmate Name: MILLIMAN, SCOTT

Birth Date: 04/02/71

Address: 416 ROCHESTER ST., FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 400 BLOCK ROCHESTER ST.

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST

DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

Booking Number: 1870

Arrest Time/Date: 22:10:00 – 04/10/21

Inmate Name: MILLIMAN, SCOTT ALLEN

Birth Date: 04/02/71

Address: 416 ROCHESTER ST., FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: W. 1ST ST. S. & GANSVOORT ST.

Charges: UNSPECIFIED VIOL OF LOCAL LAW

Booking Number: 1866

Arrest Time/Date: 10:53:55 – 04/11/21

Inmate Name: ELLIS, GERALD E. SR

Birth Date: 12/12/58

Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 201 W. BROADWAY

Charges: UNSPECIFIED VIOL OF LOCAL LAW

Booking Number: 1867

Arrest Time/Date: 12:00:00 – 04/11/21

Inmate Name: DAVIS, HEATHER LYNN

Birth Date: 03/29/94

Address: 47 E. 5TH ST., OSWEGO, NY

Loc. of Arrest: 258 S. 3RD ST.; APT 2

Charges: CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...