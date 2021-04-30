Cop Logs: Fulton Police Department 04/19/ – 04/25/21

Fulton Police Department
Arrest Summary Report, by Date, Time, with Offenses, Bonds
Arrest Time/Date: 00:50:00 04/19/21 Booking Number: 1943
Inmate Name: TORRES, PABLO JR Name Number: 7982
Birth Date: 04/30/89
Address: 24 W 1ST ST N, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: INPR Arrested By: HAHN R 7070
Loc. of Arrest: 24 W 1ST ST N Arrest Number: 1935
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04198
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
00:50:00 04/19/21 PL205.30 AM0 RESISTING ARREST FCC AM
00:50:00 04/19/21 (2357)
PL240.20.02 V0DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE
FCC
V
(2638)
Arrest Time/Date: 17:30:00 04/19/21 Booking Number: 1991
Inmate Name: MAHALICK, MICHAEL B Name Number: 8634
Birth Date: 06/14/89
Address: 188 E 9TH ST, OSWEGO, NY
Arrest Type: INPR Arrested By: SWEETING R 7050
Loc. of Arrest: W 1ST ST S & W BROADWAY Arrest Number: 1984
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04244
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
17:17:45 04/19/21 VTL0306.B I0 OPER MV W/O INSPECT V
(3059) CERTIFICAT
17:17:45 04/19/21 VTL0319.01U OPERATE VEHICLE W/O V
I0 (7042) INSURANCE
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
17:17:45 04/19/21 VTL0401.01A MV VIOL:OPER UNREGISTERED V
I0 (3996) VEH
17:17:45 04/19/21 VTL0402.01 I0 LIC PLATE VIOL:REG PLATE DISP V
(4291)
17:17:45 04/19/21 VTL0509.01 I0 MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE V
(3183)
17:17:45 04/19/21 VTL0511.01A AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER UM
UM3 (6858) VEH-3RD
Arrest Time/Date: 17:30:00 04/19/21 Booking Number: 1992
Inmate Name: MAHALICK, MICHAEL B Name Number: 8634
Birth Date: 06/14/89
Address: 188 E 9TH ST, OSWEGO, NY
Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: SWEETING R 7050
Loc. of Arrest: 104 W BROADWAY Arrest Number: 1985
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04248
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
19:17:19 04/19/21 CPL530.70.03
90 (7266)
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT WA
Arrest Time/Date: 17:56:00 04/19/21 Booking Number: 1947
Inmate Name: MERRIAM, EDWARD B Name Number: 827
Birth Date: 09/20/64
Address: 1181 CORT 3, HANNIBAL, NY
Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: CHERNESKY 7040
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Arrest Number: 1939
Related Incident Numbers: 20FP06448
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
23:33:01 08/12/20 PL265.01 AM4 CRIM POSS WEAP – 4TH DEG FCC AM
(2737)
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
23:33:01 08/12/20 PL265.02.01
DF3 (2745)
23:33:01 08/12/20 PL265.02.07
DF3 (6287)
CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONV
CRIM POSS WEAP 3RD-ASSLT RIFLE
FCC DF
FCC DF
Arrest Time/Date: 18:26:00 04/19/21 Booking Number: 1948
Inmate Name: BARTLETT, TIMOTHY J JR Name Number: 10122
Birth Date: 04/07/94
Address: 603 ONTARIO ST, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: HALL D 7062
Loc. of Arrest: 300BLK W BROADWAY Arrest Number: 1940
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP02147
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
21:27:13 02/28/21 CPL120.60.01
90 (7264)
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST WA
Arrest Time/Date: 22:58:00 04/19/21 Booking Number: 1952
Inmate Name: TOBIN, JOSEPH E Name Number: 4011
Birth Date: 04/13/78
Address: 557 W 5TH ST, OSWEGO, NY
Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: HUMEZ Z
Loc. of Arrest: 260 W 4TH ST S Arrest Number: 1945
Related Incident Numbers: 20FP06448
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
23:33:00 08/12/20 PL265.01 AM4 CRIM POSS WEAP – 4TH DEG AM
(2737)
23:33:00 08/12/20 PL265.02.01 CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV DF
DF3 (2745) CONV
23:33:00 08/12/20 PL265.02.07 CRIM POSS WEAP 3RD-ASSLT DF
DF3 (6287) RIFLE
Arrest Time/Date: 12:43:57 04/21/21 Booking Number: 1970
Inmate Name: WRIGHT, JAMES E Jr Name Number: 18359
Birth Date: 03/28/96
Address: 5827 Shaker Rd, Alton, NY
Arrest Type: CUST Arrested By: LANNING B 7068
Loc. of Arrest: W 5TH ST S & W BROADWAY Arrest Number: 1963
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04323
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
12:43:57 04/21/21 VTL0509.01 I0 MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE V
(3183)
12:43:57 04/21/21 VTL0511.02A4 AGG UNLIC UM
UM2 (6665) OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS
12:43:57 04/21/21 VTL1225- DRIVE WHILE USING MOBILE V
C.02A I0 (6595)PHONE
Arrest Time/Date: 18:11:00 04/21/21 Booking Number: 1973
Inmate Name: KENNEDY, RAYMOND L Jr Name Number: 10588
Birth Date: 10/02/77
Address: 416 UTICA ST, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: CUST Arrested By: CHERNESKY 7040
Loc. of Arrest: 416 UTICA ST Arrest Number: 1966
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP03849
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
15:32:42 04/10/21 PL190.25.01 CRIM IMPERS-2ND:OTHER AM
AM2 (3864) PERSON
Arrest Time/Date: 20:04:00 04/21/21 Booking Number: 1964
Inmate Name: WALBERGER, SHAWN W Sr Name Number: 15679
Birth Date: 10/31/65
Address: 9494 OSWEGO RD, LYS, NY
Arrest Type: INPR Arrested By: HOGAN E 7094
Loc. of Arrest: 260 S 2ND ST; FASTRAC Arrest Number: 1957
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04303
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
01:51:18 04/21/21 VTL0306.B I0 OPER MV W/O INSPECT V
(3059) CERTIFICAT
01:51:18 04/21/21 VTL0375.01BI PUT STICKERS WNDSHLD/REAR V
I0 (8072) WNDW
01:51:18 04/21/21 VTL0511.02A2 AGG UNLICENSED UM
UM2 (6664) OPERATION-2ND
Arrest Time/Date: 03:03:00 04/22/21 Booking Number: 1989
Inmate Name: LEONARD-ANDREWS, HEATHER G. Name Number: 12874
Birth Date: 05/29/76
Address: 608 HANNIBAL ST, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: INPR Arrested By: HALL D 7062
Loc. of Arrest: 608 HANNIBAL ST Arrest Number: 1982
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04352
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
14:00:00 06/17/21 VTL0375.02A EQUIP VIOL:NO HEAD LIGHTS FCC AM
I0 (5272)
14:00:00 06/17/21 VTL0511.02A2 AGG UNLICENSED FCC UM
UM2 (6664) OPERATION-2ND
Arrest Time/Date: 08:45:00 04/22/21 Booking Number: 1977
Inmate Name: BULLA, JOSEPH F Name Number: 9056
Birth Date: 06/22/44
Address: 606 CAYUGA ST, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: SCHINDLER 7028
Loc. of Arrest: 201 N 2ND ST; MIMIS Arrest Number: 1970
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP02330
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
00:00:00 07/20/20 PL260.10.01 ACT IN MANNER INJUR CHILD < FCC AM
AM0 (5397) 17
Arrest Time/Date: 12:40:00 04/22/21 Booking Number: 2021
Inmate Name: MATHEWS, TYLER J Name Number: 16464
Birth Date: 01/30/94
Address: 1100 EMERY ST; Apt 328, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: CUST Arrested By: SCHINDLER 7028
Loc. of Arrest: UTICA ST & EMERY ST Arrest Number: 2014
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04364
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
12:40:00 04/22/21 PL220.03 AM7 CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH FCC AM
(3861)
Arrest Time/Date: 00:39:17 04/23/21 Booking Number: 1990
Inmate Name: WALBERGER, SHAWN W Sr Name Number: 15679
Birth Date: 10/31/65
Address: 9494 OSWEGO RD, LYS, NY
Arrest Type: INPR Arrested By: HOGAN E 7094
Loc. of Arrest: 200BLK ONEIDA ST Arrest Number: 1983
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04379
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
00:47:00 04/23/21 VTL0511-A.01 FACIL AGGR UNLIC OPER UM
I3 (5560) VEH-3RD
00:47:00 04/23/21 VTL0511.02A2 AGG UNLICENSED UM
UM2 (6664) OPERATION-2ND
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
00:47:00 04/23/21 VTL1120.0A I0 FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE V
(5725) ROAD
Arrest Time/Date: 09:32:00 04/23/21 Booking Number: 1995
Inmate Name: SPARKS, ROBERT L Name Number: 18417
Birth Date: 08/03/76
Address: 105 SCHNEIDER ST, SYRACUSE, NY
Arrest Type: CUST Arrested By: SCRIBNER Z 7066
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Arrest Number: 1988
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04370
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
18:24:17 04/22/21 PL240.30 AM2 AGGRAVATED AM
(3977) HARASSMENT-2ND
Arrest Time/Date: 12:57:00 04/23/21 Booking Number: 1996
Inmate Name: GRANT, JENNIFER L Name Number: 9673
Birth Date: 05/12/88
Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: INPR Arrested By: GOLDEN A 7010
Loc. of Arrest: 355 S 6TH ST Arrest Number: 1989
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04392
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
12:15:23 04/23/21 PL215.51.BV CRIM CONTEMPT-1ST:PHY EF
EF1 (5935) CONTACT
12:15:23 04/23/21 PL240.26.01 V2 HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL V
(5527) CNTACT
12:15:23 04/23/21 PL240.75.01 AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE EF
EF0 (8286)
Arrest Time/Date: 15:17:00 04/23/21 Booking Number: 1998
Inmate Name: KOVAL, SHANE M Name Number: 7970
Birth Date: 04/30/76
Address: 1100 EMERY ST; APT C5, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: CUST Arrested By: YAWGER T 7036
Loc. of Arrest: 1100 EMERY ST ;APTC5 Arrest Number: 1991
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04398
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
17:00:00 04/22/21 PL121.11.A CRIM OBSTRUC BREATH/APLY AM
AM0 (8104) PRESS
17:00:00 04/22/21 PL240.26.01 V0 HARASSMENT 2ND -PHY V
(5484) CONTACT
17:00:00 04/22/21 PL260.10 AM0 ENDANGERING WELFARE OF AM
(2724) CHILD
Arrest Time/Date: 00:17:00 04/24/21 Booking Number: 2005
Inmate Name: SMITH, JOHN P Name Number: 7918
Birth Date: 11/18/70
Address: 301 ERIE ST; APT 2, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: CUST Arrested By: HALL D 7062
Loc. of Arrest: 201 SENECA ST; RM 6 Arrest Number: 1998
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP03692
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
09:30:00 04/06/21 PL155.25 AM0 PETIT LARCENY FCC AM
(2172)
Arrest Time/Date: 00:17:00 04/24/21 Booking Number: 2006
Inmate Name: SMITH, JOHN P Name Number: 7918
Birth Date: 11/18/70
Address: 301 ERIE ST; APT 2, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: HALL D 7062
Loc. of Arrest: 201 SENECA ST; RM 6 Arrest Number: 1999
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04413
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
08:00:00 04/20/21 CPL120.60.01 EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST OCCT WA
90 (7264)
Arrest Time/Date: 01:43:00 04/24/21 Booking Number: 2004
Inmate Name: WELLS, SCOTT ANTHONY Name Number: 10420
Birth Date: 10/15/97
Address: 17 N 6TH ST; APT 1, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: CUST Arrested By: HALL D 7062
Loc. of Arrest: 600BLK ONTARIO ST Arrest Number: 1997
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04141
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
12:48:51 04/17/21 PL265.02.01 CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV FCC DF
DF3 (2745) CONV
12:48:51 04/17/21 PL270.05 BM0 UNLAW POSS/SELL NOXIOUS FCC BM
(2805) MATTER
Arrest Time/Date: 06:24:00 04/24/21 Booking Number: 2007
Inmate Name: PFENDLER, KARASTIE A Name Number: 3451
Birth Date: 08/02/91
Address: 516 E BLOOMFIELD ST, ROME, NY
Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: HALL D 7062
Loc. of Arrest: 10BLK W FIRST ST N Arrest Number: 2000
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04418
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
08:00:00 04/13/21 CPL530.70.03 EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT OCCT WA
90 (7266)
Arrest Time/Date: 01:50:00 04/25/21 Booking Number: 2014
Inmate Name: BENTLEY, SARA J Name Number: 13976
Birth Date: 06/24/89
Address: 423 UTICA ST; APT 1, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: HALL D 7062
Loc. of Arrest: 219 N 6TH ST Arrest Number: 2007
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04439
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
00:00:00 04/06/21 CPL530.70.03
90 (7266)
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT WA
Arrest Time/Date: 21:24:00 04/25/21 Booking Number: 2019
Inmate Name: CUSTER, TAMARA AILENE Name Number: 8759
Birth Date: 07/17/91
Address: 511 S 4TH ST, FULTON, NY
Arrest Type: INPR Arrested By: HUMEZ Z
Loc. of Arrest: S 4TH ST & PRATT ST Arrest Number: 2012
Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04473
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
20:39:58 04/25/21 PL140.25.02
CF2 (3880)
BURGLARY 2ND- DWELLING CF
20:39:58 04/25/21 PL145.00.01
AM4 (2143)
CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE AM PROPRTY
Arrest Time/Date: 21:45:00 04/25/21 Booking Number: 2020
Inmate Name: CORDWELL, TIA ASHLEY Name Number: 8846
Birth Date: 04/09/93
Address: 180 W SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY
Arrest Type: SUMM Arrested By: SWEETING J 7072
Loc. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE Arrest Number: 2013
Related Incident Numbers:
Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status
01:53:02 09/05/20 PL155.25 AM0 PETIT LARCENY AM (2172)
Total Arrests: 23
Report Includes:
All arrest dates between `00:00:00 04/19/21` and `23:59:59 04/25/21`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings
