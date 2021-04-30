Cop Logs: Fulton Police Department 04/19/ – 04/25/21

Fulton Police Department

Arrest Summary Report, by Date, Time, with Offenses, Bonds

Arrest Time/Date: 00:50:00 04/19/21 Booking Number: 1943

Inmate Name: TORRES, PABLO JR Name Number: 7982

Birth Date: 04/30/89

Address: 24 W 1ST ST N, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: INPR Arrested By: HAHN R 7070

Loc. of Arrest: 24 W 1ST ST N Arrest Number: 1935

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04198

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

00:50:00 04/19/21 PL205.30 AM0 RESISTING ARREST FCC AM

00:50:00 04/19/21 (2357)

PL240.20.02 V0DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

FCC

V

(2638)

Arrest Time/Date: 17:30:00 04/19/21 Booking Number: 1991

Inmate Name: MAHALICK, MICHAEL B Name Number: 8634

Birth Date: 06/14/89

Address: 188 E 9TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Arrest Type: INPR Arrested By: SWEETING R 7050

Loc. of Arrest: W 1ST ST S & W BROADWAY Arrest Number: 1984

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04244

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

17:17:45 04/19/21 VTL0306.B I0 OPER MV W/O INSPECT V

(3059) CERTIFICAT

17:17:45 04/19/21 VTL0319.01U OPERATE VEHICLE W/O V

I0 (7042) INSURANCE

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

17:17:45 04/19/21 VTL0401.01A MV VIOL:OPER UNREGISTERED V

I0 (3996) VEH

17:17:45 04/19/21 VTL0402.01 I0 LIC PLATE VIOL:REG PLATE DISP V

(4291)

17:17:45 04/19/21 VTL0509.01 I0 MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE V

(3183)

17:17:45 04/19/21 VTL0511.01A AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER UM

UM3 (6858) VEH-3RD

Arrest Time/Date: 17:30:00 04/19/21 Booking Number: 1992

Inmate Name: MAHALICK, MICHAEL B Name Number: 8634

Birth Date: 06/14/89

Address: 188 E 9TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: SWEETING R 7050

Loc. of Arrest: 104 W BROADWAY Arrest Number: 1985

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04248

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

19:17:19 04/19/21 CPL530.70.03

90 (7266)

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT WA

Arrest Time/Date: 17:56:00 04/19/21 Booking Number: 1947

Inmate Name: MERRIAM, EDWARD B Name Number: 827

Birth Date: 09/20/64

Address: 1181 CORT 3, HANNIBAL, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: CHERNESKY 7040

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Arrest Number: 1939

Related Incident Numbers: 20FP06448

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

23:33:01 08/12/20 PL265.01 AM4 CRIM POSS WEAP – 4TH DEG FCC AM

(2737)

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

23:33:01 08/12/20 PL265.02.01

DF3 (2745)

23:33:01 08/12/20 PL265.02.07

DF3 (6287)

CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONV

CRIM POSS WEAP 3RD-ASSLT RIFLE

FCC DF

FCC DF

Arrest Time/Date: 18:26:00 04/19/21 Booking Number: 1948

Inmate Name: BARTLETT, TIMOTHY J JR Name Number: 10122

Birth Date: 04/07/94

Address: 603 ONTARIO ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: HALL D 7062

Loc. of Arrest: 300BLK W BROADWAY Arrest Number: 1940

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP02147

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

21:27:13 02/28/21 CPL120.60.01

90 (7264)

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST WA

Arrest Time/Date: 22:58:00 04/19/21 Booking Number: 1952

Inmate Name: TOBIN, JOSEPH E Name Number: 4011

Birth Date: 04/13/78

Address: 557 W 5TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: HUMEZ Z

Loc. of Arrest: 260 W 4TH ST S Arrest Number: 1945

Related Incident Numbers: 20FP06448

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

23:33:00 08/12/20 PL265.01 AM4 CRIM POSS WEAP – 4TH DEG AM

(2737)

23:33:00 08/12/20 PL265.02.01 CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV DF

DF3 (2745) CONV

23:33:00 08/12/20 PL265.02.07 CRIM POSS WEAP 3RD-ASSLT DF

DF3 (6287) RIFLE

Arrest Time/Date: 12:43:57 04/21/21 Booking Number: 1970

Inmate Name: WRIGHT, JAMES E Jr Name Number: 18359

Birth Date: 03/28/96

Address: 5827 Shaker Rd, Alton, NY

Arrest Type: CUST Arrested By: LANNING B 7068

Loc. of Arrest: W 5TH ST S & W BROADWAY Arrest Number: 1963

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04323

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

12:43:57 04/21/21 VTL0509.01 I0 MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE V

(3183)

12:43:57 04/21/21 VTL0511.02A4 AGG UNLIC UM

UM2 (6665) OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS

12:43:57 04/21/21 VTL1225- DRIVE WHILE USING MOBILE V

C.02A I0 (6595)PHONE

Arrest Time/Date: 18:11:00 04/21/21 Booking Number: 1973

Inmate Name: KENNEDY, RAYMOND L Jr Name Number: 10588

Birth Date: 10/02/77

Address: 416 UTICA ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: CUST Arrested By: CHERNESKY 7040

Loc. of Arrest: 416 UTICA ST Arrest Number: 1966

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP03849

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

15:32:42 04/10/21 PL190.25.01 CRIM IMPERS-2ND:OTHER AM

AM2 (3864) PERSON

Arrest Time/Date: 20:04:00 04/21/21 Booking Number: 1964

Inmate Name: WALBERGER, SHAWN W Sr Name Number: 15679

Birth Date: 10/31/65

Address: 9494 OSWEGO RD, LYS, NY

Arrest Type: INPR Arrested By: HOGAN E 7094

Loc. of Arrest: 260 S 2ND ST; FASTRAC Arrest Number: 1957

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04303

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

01:51:18 04/21/21 VTL0306.B I0 OPER MV W/O INSPECT V

(3059) CERTIFICAT

01:51:18 04/21/21 VTL0375.01BI PUT STICKERS WNDSHLD/REAR V

I0 (8072) WNDW

01:51:18 04/21/21 VTL0511.02A2 AGG UNLICENSED UM

UM2 (6664) OPERATION-2ND

Arrest Time/Date: 03:03:00 04/22/21 Booking Number: 1989

Inmate Name: LEONARD-ANDREWS, HEATHER G. Name Number: 12874

Birth Date: 05/29/76

Address: 608 HANNIBAL ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: INPR Arrested By: HALL D 7062

Loc. of Arrest: 608 HANNIBAL ST Arrest Number: 1982

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04352

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

14:00:00 06/17/21 VTL0375.02A EQUIP VIOL:NO HEAD LIGHTS FCC AM

I0 (5272)

14:00:00 06/17/21 VTL0511.02A2 AGG UNLICENSED FCC UM

UM2 (6664) OPERATION-2ND

Arrest Time/Date: 08:45:00 04/22/21 Booking Number: 1977

Inmate Name: BULLA, JOSEPH F Name Number: 9056

Birth Date: 06/22/44

Address: 606 CAYUGA ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: SCHINDLER 7028

Loc. of Arrest: 201 N 2ND ST; MIMIS Arrest Number: 1970

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP02330

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

00:00:00 07/20/20 PL260.10.01 ACT IN MANNER INJUR CHILD < FCC AM

AM0 (5397) 17

Arrest Time/Date: 12:40:00 04/22/21 Booking Number: 2021

Inmate Name: MATHEWS, TYLER J Name Number: 16464

Birth Date: 01/30/94

Address: 1100 EMERY ST; Apt 328, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: CUST Arrested By: SCHINDLER 7028

Loc. of Arrest: UTICA ST & EMERY ST Arrest Number: 2014

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04364

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

12:40:00 04/22/21 PL220.03 AM7 CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH FCC AM

(3861)

Arrest Time/Date: 00:39:17 04/23/21 Booking Number: 1990

Inmate Name: WALBERGER, SHAWN W Sr Name Number: 15679

Birth Date: 10/31/65

Address: 9494 OSWEGO RD, LYS, NY

Arrest Type: INPR Arrested By: HOGAN E 7094

Loc. of Arrest: 200BLK ONEIDA ST Arrest Number: 1983

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04379

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

00:47:00 04/23/21 VTL0511-A.01 FACIL AGGR UNLIC OPER UM

I3 (5560) VEH-3RD

00:47:00 04/23/21 VTL0511.02A2 AGG UNLICENSED UM

UM2 (6664) OPERATION-2ND

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

00:47:00 04/23/21 VTL1120.0A I0 FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE V

(5725) ROAD

Arrest Time/Date: 09:32:00 04/23/21 Booking Number: 1995

Inmate Name: SPARKS, ROBERT L Name Number: 18417

Birth Date: 08/03/76

Address: 105 SCHNEIDER ST, SYRACUSE, NY

Arrest Type: CUST Arrested By: SCRIBNER Z 7066

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Arrest Number: 1988

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04370

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

18:24:17 04/22/21 PL240.30 AM2 AGGRAVATED AM

(3977) HARASSMENT-2ND

Arrest Time/Date: 12:57:00 04/23/21 Booking Number: 1996

Inmate Name: GRANT, JENNIFER L Name Number: 9673

Birth Date: 05/12/88

Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: INPR Arrested By: GOLDEN A 7010

Loc. of Arrest: 355 S 6TH ST Arrest Number: 1989

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04392

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

12:15:23 04/23/21 PL215.51.BV CRIM CONTEMPT-1ST:PHY EF

EF1 (5935) CONTACT

12:15:23 04/23/21 PL240.26.01 V2 HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL V

(5527) CNTACT

12:15:23 04/23/21 PL240.75.01 AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE EF

EF0 (8286)

Arrest Time/Date: 15:17:00 04/23/21 Booking Number: 1998

Inmate Name: KOVAL, SHANE M Name Number: 7970

Birth Date: 04/30/76

Address: 1100 EMERY ST; APT C5, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: CUST Arrested By: YAWGER T 7036

Loc. of Arrest: 1100 EMERY ST ;APTC5 Arrest Number: 1991

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04398

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

17:00:00 04/22/21 PL121.11.A CRIM OBSTRUC BREATH/APLY AM

AM0 (8104) PRESS

17:00:00 04/22/21 PL240.26.01 V0 HARASSMENT 2ND -PHY V

(5484) CONTACT

17:00:00 04/22/21 PL260.10 AM0 ENDANGERING WELFARE OF AM

(2724) CHILD

Arrest Time/Date: 00:17:00 04/24/21 Booking Number: 2005

Inmate Name: SMITH, JOHN P Name Number: 7918

Birth Date: 11/18/70

Address: 301 ERIE ST; APT 2, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: CUST Arrested By: HALL D 7062

Loc. of Arrest: 201 SENECA ST; RM 6 Arrest Number: 1998

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP03692

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

09:30:00 04/06/21 PL155.25 AM0 PETIT LARCENY FCC AM

(2172)

Arrest Time/Date: 00:17:00 04/24/21 Booking Number: 2006

Inmate Name: SMITH, JOHN P Name Number: 7918

Birth Date: 11/18/70

Address: 301 ERIE ST; APT 2, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: HALL D 7062

Loc. of Arrest: 201 SENECA ST; RM 6 Arrest Number: 1999

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04413

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

08:00:00 04/20/21 CPL120.60.01 EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST OCCT WA

90 (7264)

Arrest Time/Date: 01:43:00 04/24/21 Booking Number: 2004

Inmate Name: WELLS, SCOTT ANTHONY Name Number: 10420

Birth Date: 10/15/97

Address: 17 N 6TH ST; APT 1, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: CUST Arrested By: HALL D 7062

Loc. of Arrest: 600BLK ONTARIO ST Arrest Number: 1997

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04141

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

12:48:51 04/17/21 PL265.02.01 CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV FCC DF

DF3 (2745) CONV

12:48:51 04/17/21 PL270.05 BM0 UNLAW POSS/SELL NOXIOUS FCC BM

(2805) MATTER

Arrest Time/Date: 06:24:00 04/24/21 Booking Number: 2007

Inmate Name: PFENDLER, KARASTIE A Name Number: 3451

Birth Date: 08/02/91

Address: 516 E BLOOMFIELD ST, ROME, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: HALL D 7062

Loc. of Arrest: 10BLK W FIRST ST N Arrest Number: 2000

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04418

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

08:00:00 04/13/21 CPL530.70.03 EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT OCCT WA

90 (7266)

Arrest Time/Date: 01:50:00 04/25/21 Booking Number: 2014

Inmate Name: BENTLEY, SARA J Name Number: 13976

Birth Date: 06/24/89

Address: 423 UTICA ST; APT 1, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: HALL D 7062

Loc. of Arrest: 219 N 6TH ST Arrest Number: 2007

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04439

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

00:00:00 04/06/21 CPL530.70.03

90 (7266)

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT WA

Arrest Time/Date: 21:24:00 04/25/21 Booking Number: 2019

Inmate Name: CUSTER, TAMARA AILENE Name Number: 8759

Birth Date: 07/17/91

Address: 511 S 4TH ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: INPR Arrested By: HUMEZ Z

Loc. of Arrest: S 4TH ST & PRATT ST Arrest Number: 2012

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04473

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

20:39:58 04/25/21 PL140.25.02

CF2 (3880)

BURGLARY 2ND- DWELLING CF

20:39:58 04/25/21 PL145.00.01

AM4 (2143)

CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE AM PROPRTY

Arrest Time/Date: 21:45:00 04/25/21 Booking Number: 2020

Inmate Name: CORDWELL, TIA ASHLEY Name Number: 8846

Birth Date: 04/09/93

Address: 180 W SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY

Arrest Type: SUMM Arrested By: SWEETING J 7072

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE Arrest Number: 2013

Related Incident Numbers:

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

01:53:02 09/05/20 PL155.25 AM0 PETIT LARCENY AM (2172)

Total Arrests: 23

Report Includes:

All arrest dates between `00:00:00 04/19/21` and `23:59:59 04/25/21`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings

rpjlasr.x5

