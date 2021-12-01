Fulton Police Department

Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses

Inmate Name: BAEZ-ARNOLD, JOSHUA A

Address: 42 SENIOR AVE, GRANBY, NY

Birth Date: 01/25/87

Arrest Number: 4657

Time/Date: 16:19:00 11/19/21 Booking Number: 4652

Loc. of Arrest: 500BLK ERIE ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

16:02:48 11/19/21 PL190.25.01 AM2 (3864) CRIM IMPERS-2ND:OTHER PERSON

Inmate Name: CARR, JUSTIN LAWRENCE

Address: 101 BRACKETT RD, HANNIBAL, NY

Birth Date: 12/22/86

Arrest Number: 4590

Time/Date: 00:38:00 11/17/21 Booking Number: 4582

Loc. of Arrest: N 6TH ST & ONEIDA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

00:19:31 11/17/21 VTL0375.2A3 I0 (6601) NO/INSUFFICIENT TAIL LAMPS

00:19:31 11/17/21 VTL1180.0D I0 (5780) SPEED VIOL : SPEED IN ZONE

00:19:31 11/17/21 VTL1172.0A I0 (5773) FAILED TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

00:19:31 11/17/21 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

00:19:31 11/17/21 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

00:19:31 11/17/21 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT

00:19:31 11/17/21 VTL0319.01U I0 (7042) OPERATE VEHICLE W/O INSURANCE

00:19:31 11/17/21 VTL1212 UM0 (4917) RECKLESS DRIVING

00:19:31 11/17/21 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE

00:19:31 11/17/21 VTL1194.01B I0 (5659) REFUSAL TO TAKE BREATH TEST

00:19:31 11/17/21 PL270.25 AM3 (7468) FLEE OFFICER IN MOTOR VEH-3RD

00:19:31 11/17/21 PL120.20 AM2 (2035) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT-2ND

00:19:31 11/17/21 PL205.30 AM0 (2357) RESISTING ARREST

00:19:31 11/17/21 PL220.03 AM7 (3861) CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

00:19:31 11/17/21 VTL0402.01 I0 (4291) LIC PLATE VIOL:REG PLATE DISP

Arrest Number: 4683

Time/Date: 11:37:00 11/18/21 Booking Number: 4678

Loc. of Arrest: 501 SENECA ST ; APT 2 Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

11:19:52 11/18/21 PL120.15 BM3 (5481) MENACING-3RD

Inmate Name: CARVEY, DAMIEN R

Address: 265 W 1ST ST S; APT 404, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 01/09/84

Arrest Number: 4645

Time/Date: 14:44:00 11/21/21 Booking Number: 4640

Loc. of Arrest: S 4TH ST & UTICA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

21:05:00 06/05/21 PL215.50.03 AM2 (2383) CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY CRT

Arrest Number: 4646

Time/Date: 14:44:00 11/21/21 Booking Number: 4641

Loc. of Arrest: S 4TH ST & UTICA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

14:30:00 06/25/21 PL215.50 AM2 (2380) CRIMINAL CONTEMP- 2ND

Arrest Number: 4675

Time/Date: 14:44:00 11/21/21 Booking Number: 4670

Loc. of Arrest: S 4TH ST & UTICA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

14:42:37 11/21/21 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Inmate Name: DIGREGORIO, MICHAEL N

Address: 70 KINGS RD, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 05/01/97

Arrest Number: 4594

Time/Date: 09:44:00 11/18/21 Booking Number: 4586

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

14:34:35 09/03/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY

14:34:35 09/03/21 PL140.20 DF3 (2129) BURG-3:ILLEG ENTRY WITH INTENT

Inmate Name: HAYNES, MARGARET J

Address: HOMELESS, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 04/16/71

Arrest Number: 4607

Time/Date: 21:16:00 11/18/21 Booking Number: 4599

Loc. of Arrest: 9 W 1ST ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

08:30:49 10/15/21 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Arrest Number: 4634

Time/Date: 21:16:00 11/18/21 Booking Number: 4626

Loc. of Arrest: 9 W 1ST ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

20:00:59 11/18/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY

20:00:59 11/18/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY

Inmate Name: HILL, DAVID A

Address: 1805 CORT 6, VOLNEY, NY

Birth Date: 10/25/70

Arrest Number: 4633

Time/Date: 21:16:00 11/18/21 Booking Number: 4625

Loc. of Arrest: 9 W 1ST ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

20:00:59 11/18/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY

Inmate Name: JARDIN, CORY R

Address: 16457 W LAKE RD, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 02/19/84

Arrest Number: 4617

Time/Date: 18:47:00 11/19/21 Booking Number: 4609

Loc. of Arrest: 100 W BROADWAY Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

10:44:28 11/19/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: KIRK, MITCHEL A

Address: 101 ENDERS DR, MATTYDALE, NY

Birth Date: 04/21/97

Arrest Number: 4571

Time/Date: 16:10:00 11/15/21 Booking Number: 4563

Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD; OSWEGO COUNTY SHERIFF

Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

04:24:48 08/23/21 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Arrest Number: 4572

Time/Date: 16:10:00 11/15/21 Booking Number: 4564

Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD; OSWEGO COUNTY SHERIFF

Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

04:24:30 08/23/21 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Inmate Name: PULVINO, HENRY J

Address: 134 OSWEGO ST, HANNIBAL VILLAG, NY

Birth Date: 12/14/55

Arrest Number: 4612

Time/Date: 13:55:00 11/19/21 Booking Number: 4604

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

08:23:52 11/05/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: SCOVILLE, COREY P

Address: 1237 CORT 85, HANNIBAL, NY

Birth Date: 01/19/96

Arrest Number: 4585

Time/Date: 14:45:00 11/17/21 Booking Number: 4577

Loc. of Arrest: 109 N 5TH ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

14:15:00 11/17/21 PL140.15.01 AM2 (8120) CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

Inmate Name: SLIGHT, SARA E

Address: 601 W 1ST ST S, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 09/24/88

Arrest Number: 4587

Time/Date: 23:25:00 11/15/21 Booking Number: 4579

Loc. of Arrest: W 1ST ST S & DEWEY DR Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

23:03:00 11/15/21 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

23:03:00 11/15/21 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

23:03:00 11/15/21 VTL1120.0A I0 (5725) FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD

23:25:00 11/15/21 PL220.03 AM7 (3861) CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

23:03:00 11/15/21 VTL1120.0A I0 (5725) FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD

Inmate Name: TERRAMIGGI, ANTHONY D

Address: 58 HONEY HILL RD, GRANBY, NY

Birth Date: 12/17/79

Arrest Number: 4574

Time/Date: 20:55:00 11/15/21 Booking Number: 4566

Loc. of Arrest: 260 S 2ND ST; FASTRAC Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

20:51:00 11/15/21 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

20:51:00 11/15/21 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

20:51:00 11/15/21 VTL1111.D1 I0 (6379) TRAFFIC DEVICE VIOL:RED

Inmate Name: THOMAS, CODY AUSTIN

Address: 58 STOCK RD, HANNIBAL, NY

Birth Date: 07/27/99

Arrest Number: 4570

Time/Date: 11:00:00 11/15/21 Booking Number: 4562

Loc. of Arrest: 58 STOCK RD Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

11:00:00 11/06/21 PL130.35.01 BF1 (2071) RAPE-1ST:FORCIBLE COMPULSION

Inmate Name: WRIGHT, ZHAMIR ANDRE

Address: 104 PLEASANT AVE, SYRACUSE, NY

Birth Date: 07/06/96

Arrest Number: 4589

Time/Date: 21:38:00 11/17/21 Booking Number: 4581

Loc. of Arrest: 260 S 2ND ST; FASTRAC Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

21:26:00 11/17/21 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

21:26:17 11/17/21 VTL1180.0D I0 (5780) SPEED VIOL : SPEED IN ZONE

Total Arrests: 19

Report Includes:

All arrest dates between `00:00:00 11/15/21` and `23:59:59 11/21/21`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses matching `A`, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings

