Fulton Police Department

Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses

Inmate Name: AMOS, DUSTIN R

Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 01/20/85

Arrest Number: 4897

Time/Date: 19:24:00 12/17/21 Booking Number: 4892

Loc. of Arrest: N 5TH ST & SENECA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

19:12:11 12/17/21 PL140.05 V0 (2118) TRESPASS

19:19:00 12/17/21 PL240.40 V0 (5177) PUB APP UNDR INFL NARC/DRUG

Inmate Name: BABCOCK, ROCHOME A.

Address: 519 S 1ST ST; Apt 1, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 03/14/79

Arrest Number: 4870

Time/Date: 08:59:00 12/16/21 Booking Number: 4865

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

15:59:57 10/16/21 LOC 90 (1555) UNSPECIFIED VIOL OF LOCAL LAW

Inmate Name: BIRD, ALIZA MARIE

Address: 828 HOLLY DR; Apt D46, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 10/03/93

Arrest Number: 4862

Time/Date: 22:05:00 12/14/21 Booking Number: 4857

Loc. of Arrest: 828 HOLLY DR; HOLLY GARDEN PLOT

Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

22:05:00 12/14/21 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

22:05:00 12/14/21 PL205.30 AM0 (2357) RESISTING ARREST

Inmate Name: BURNSWICK, THOMPSON JR

Address: 9 HALSTEAD DR, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 05/12/78

Arrest Number: 4868

Time/Date: 00:14:00 12/16/21 Booking Number: 4863

Loc. of Arrest: 260 S 2ND ST; FASTRAC Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

00:10:36 12/16/21 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS

Inmate Name: CARR, JUSTIN LAWRENCE

Address: 101 BRACKETT RD, HANNIBAL, NY

Birth Date: 12/22/86

Arrest Number: 4835

Time/Date: 17:08:00 12/13/21 Booking Number: 4830

Loc. of Arrest: 154 S 2ND ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

10:31:15 12/13/21 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Arrest Number: 4836

Time/Date: 17:08:00 12/13/21 Booking Number: 4831

Loc. of Arrest: 154 S 2ND ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

10:32:36 12/13/21 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Arrest Number: 4900

Time/Date: 23:33:00 12/18/21 Booking Number: 4895

Loc. of Arrest: 21 S 2ND ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

23:16:30 12/18/21 PL240.50.03A AM3 (7069) FALSE RPT-INCIDENT DIDNT OCCUR

Inmate Name: CURTIS, AUSTIN ROBERT

Address: 2574 CORT 6, VOLNEY, NY

Birth Date: 09/12/96

Arrest Number: 4893

Time/Date: 02:48:00 12/18/21 Booking Number: 4888

Loc. of Arrest: ONEIDA ST & S 12TH ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

02:37:00 12/18/21 VTL1120.0A I0 (5725) FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD

02:37:00 12/18/21 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE

02:37:00 12/18/21 VTL1192.2-AA UM0 (8048) AGGRAVATED DWI:PER SE-NO PRIOR

Inmate Name: FAXON, JESSICA M

Address: 323 ROCHESTER ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 08/04/85

Arrest Number: 4852

Time/Date: 01:08:00 12/15/21 Booking Number: 4847

Loc. of Arrest: 254 S 3RD ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

10:52:26 12/13/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Arrest Number: 4853

Time/Date: 01:08:00 12/15/21 Booking Number: 4848

Loc. of Arrest: 254 S 3RD ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

15:47:00 10/28/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY

Inmate Name: FLEMING, ALICIA N

Address: 107 PRATT DR, GRANBY, NY

Birth Date: 05/21/86

Arrest Number: 4890

Time/Date: 03:18:02 12/18/21 Booking Number: 4885

Loc. of Arrest: W 11TH ST & HANNIBAL ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

02:43:00 12/18/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: FURBECK, JOSHUA M

Address: Homeless, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 01/19/95

Arrest Number: 4904

Time/Date: 16:49:00 12/19/21 Booking Number: 4899

Loc. of Arrest: S 4TH ST & UTICA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

16:44:27 12/19/21 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Inmate Name: HARDY, ARRON L

Address: 363 S 3RD ST; RM 5, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 08/12/85

Arrest Number: 4906

Time/Date: 13:46:11 12/19/21 Booking Number: 4901

Loc. of Arrest: 260 S 2ND ST; FASTRAC Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

13:46:11 12/19/21 PL140.10.0A BM3 (6321) CRIM TRESPASS 3RD:ENCLSD PROP

Inmate Name: HEGMANN, MICHAEL RYAN

Address: 30 W 11TH ST E6, GRANBY, NY

Birth Date: 10/08/91

Arrest Number: 4902

Time/Date: 15:45:00 12/19/21 Booking Number: 4897

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FULTON POLICE Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

14:01:47 07/19/21 PL145.05 EF3 (2147) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-3RD

Inmate Name: JODWAY, JUSTIN M

Address: 209 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 05/16/88

Arrest Number: 4824

Time/Date: 01:33:00 12/13/21 Booking Number: 4819

Loc. of Arrest: 209 W 4TH ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:15:06 12/13/21 PL145.00.04 AM4 (7835) CRIM MIS 4:PREVNT EMERGNCY CAL

01:15:06 12/13/21 PL260.10.01 AM0 (5397) ACT IN MANNER INJUR CHILD < 17 01:15:06 12/13/21 PL121.11.A AM0 (8104) CRIM OBSTRUC BREATH/APLY PRESS Arrest Number: 4827 Time/Date: 13:14:00 12/13/21 Booking Number: 4822 Loc. of Arrest: 150 W 3RD ST S Agency: FPD Offense Date Statute Offense Description 12:58:03 12/13/21 PL215.50.03 AM2 (2383) CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY CRT Inmate Name: LABARGE, JOHNATHAN M Address: 1100 EMERY ST; APT 326, FULTON, NY Birth Date: 04/15/95 Arrest Number: 4899 Time/Date: 23:09:00 12/17/21 Booking Number: 4894 Loc. of Arrest: N 2ND ST & ONTARIO ST Agency: FPD Offense Date Statute Offense Description 22:52:58 12/17/21 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS

22:52:58 12/17/21 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT

22:52:58 12/17/21 VTL0402.01 I0 (4291) LIC PLATE VIOL:REG PLATE DISP

22:52:58 12/17/21 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

Inmate Name: LOOMIS, TRALENE M

Address: 122 LIVERPOOL ROAD, LIVERPOOL, NY

Birth Date: 07/16/76

Arrest Number: 4842

Time/Date: 00:39:00 12/14/21 Booking Number: 4837

Loc. of Arrest: ONEIDA ST & S 2ND ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

00:27:05 12/14/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: LOVELACE, DEISARAY KD

Address: 256 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 04/24/92

Arrest Number: 4825

Time/Date: 08:18:00 12/13/21 Booking Number: 4820

Loc. of Arrest: 256 S 3RD ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

09:00:00 12/06/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY

Inmate Name: NEWSOME, NORMAN ANTWON Address: 1112 N TOWNSEND ST; APT 2A, SYRACUSE, NY

Birth Date: 11/10/83

Arrest Number: 4840

Time/Date: 19:54:00 12/13/21 Booking Number: 4835

Loc. of Arrest: 2541 US ROUTE 44; NYSP TROOP K HEADQUARTERS

Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:11:36 12/04/21 PL125.25.03 AF2 (3774) MURDER-2: DURING SPECIFIED FEL

01:11:36 12/04/21 PL125.25.01 AF2 (2051) MURDER: INTENTION

01:11:36 12/04/21 PL160.15.01 BF1 (2191) ROBBERY-1ST:CAUSE SERIOUS INJ

attempted murder 1st, attempted robbery 1st

Inmate Name: PEREZ, CLARISSA M

Address: 258 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 08/22/95

Arrest Number: 4856

Time/Date: 15:08:15 12/13/21 Booking Number: 4851

Loc. of Arrest: 100BLK ROCHESTER ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

15:03:06 12/13/21 VTL1160.0B I0 (5758) IMPROPER LEFT TURN:2 WAY ROAD

15:03:06 12/13/21 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

15:03:06 12/13/21 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS

Inmate Name: RAFF, CHARLES F

Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 10/17/96

Arrest Number: 4869

Time/Date: 15:11:00 12/13/21 Booking Number: 4864

Loc. of Arrest: 808 W BROADWAY Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

15:02:07 12/13/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: SLIGHT, KARIN B

Address: 601 W 1ST ST S, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 06/06/65

Arrest Number: 4858

Time/Date: 17:48:00 12/14/21 Booking Number: 4853

Loc. of Arrest: 601 W 1ST ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

00:38:56 11/20/21 PL260.10 AM0 (2724) ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD

Inmate Name: SLIGHT, SARA E

Address: 601 W 1ST ST S, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 09/24/88

Arrest Number: 4857

Time/Date: 17:48:00 12/14/21 Booking Number: 4852

Loc. of Arrest: 601 W 1ST ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

00:38:56 11/20/21 PL260.10 AM0 (2724) ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD

Inmate Name: STORTO, JUSTIN A

Address: 1092 CORT 35, NEW HAVEN, NY

Birth Date: 06/01/95

Arrest Number: 4883

Time/Date: 13:36:00 12/16/21 Booking Number: 4878

Loc. of Arrest: 404 ONTARIO ST; MENTER AMBULANCE

Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

13:36:00 12/16/21 PL165.05.01 AM3 (3949) UNAUTH USE VEH:W/O OWNER CNSNT

13:36:00 12/16/21 PL165.05.01 AM3 (3949) UNAUTH USE VEH:W/O OWNER CNSNT

Inmate Name: TORRES, PABLO JR Address: 329 MAPLE ST; Building 4, APT 21, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 04/30/89

Arrest Number: 4875

Time/Date: 16:22:46 12/16/21 Booking Number: 4870

Loc. of Arrest: 24 W 1ST ST N Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

16:45:00 12/16/21 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

Inmate Name: VETOVICK, CLARENCE W

Address: 201 SENECA ST; RM12, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 06/29/65

Arrest Number: 4894

Time/Date: 08:26:00 12/18/21 Booking Number: 4889

Loc. of Arrest: 112 ONEIDA VILLAGE DR Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

07:53:03 12/17/21 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

07:53:03 12/17/21 PL265.02.01 DF3 (2745) CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONV

07:53:03 12/17/21 PL120.14 AM2 (5478) MENACING-2ND

Inmate Name: WALLACE, JUNE L

Address: 56 LIBERTY STREET APT A, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 10/01/85

Arrest Number: 4878

Time/Date: 00:33:00 12/17/21 Booking Number: 4873

Loc. of Arrest: W 5TH ST S & JEROME ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

00:27:15 12/17/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: WELLS, JOSHUA ANDREW

Address: 90 KELLOGG ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 05/04/91

Arrest Number: 4901

Time/Date: 14:00:00 12/19/21 Booking Number: 4896

Loc. of Arrest: 90 KELLOGG ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

13:31:59 12/19/21 PL145.00.04A AM4 (7836) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4

Total Arrests: 29

Report Includes:

All arrest dates between `00:00:00 12/13/21` and `23:59:59 12/19/21`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses matching `A`, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings

rpjlasr.x4 12/21/21

