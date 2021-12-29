Fulton Police Department
Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses
Inmate Name: BRENNAN, JARL LAYNE
Address: 48 USRT 11, CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Birth Date: 12/07/93
Arrest Number: 4949
Time/Date: 18:35:00 12/23/21 Booking Number: 4944
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
10:57:48 12/13/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Arrest Number: 4950
Time/Date: 18:35:00 12/23/21 Booking Number: 4945
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
10:28:06 12/13/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Arrest Number: 4951
Time/Date: 18:35:00 12/23/21 Booking Number: 4946
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
10:29:10 12/12/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: BRIEN, TIMOTHY J
Address: 122 Sickerson St`, Syracuse, NY
Birth Date: 09/27/90
Arrest Number: 933
Time/Date: 09:27:00 12/20/21 Booking Number: 932
Loc. of Arrest: 800 W BROADWAY Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
12:21:00 01/21/21 PL240.20.05 V0 (2641) DIS/CON:OBSTRUCTING TRAFFIC
Inmate Name: BROWN, ALTON D
Address: 622 HELEN ST, SYRACUSE, NY
Birth Date: 12/09/85
Arrest Number: 4932
Time/Date: 08:15:00 12/22/21 Booking Number: 4927
Loc. of Arrest: 555 S STATE ST; ONONDAGA COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER
Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
01:11:36 12/04/21 PL125.25.03 AF2 (3774) MURDER-2: DURING SPECIFIED FEL
01:11:36 12/04/21 PL125.25.01 AF2 (2051) MURDER: INTENTION
01:11:36 12/04/21 PL160.15.01 BF1 (2191) ROBBERY-1ST:CAUSE SERIOUS INJ
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY FIRST, ATTEMPTED MURDER SECOND
Inmate Name: BURR, CHRISTOPHER A
Address: 90 CANAL RD, PHOENIX, NY
Birth Date: 12/04/86
Arrest Number: 4924
Time/Date: 16:40:00 12/21/21 Booking Number: 4919
Loc. of Arrest: 260 S 2ND ST; FASTRAC Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
13:07:56 12/20/21 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Inmate Name: BUTTERFIELD, JEFFERY R
Address: 427 SILK RD LOT 41, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 08/02/82
Arrest Number: 4943
Time/Date: 18:33:00 12/22/21 Booking Number: 4938
Loc. of Arrest: 700BLK ONEIDA ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
18:22:57 12/22/21 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD
18:22:57 12/22/21 VTL1172.0A I0 (5773) FAILED TO STOP AT STOP SIGN
18:22:57 12/22/21 VTL0319.01U I0 (7042) OPERATE VEHICLE W/O INSURANCE
Inmate Name: CARR, JUSTIN LAWRENCE
Address: 11 BRACKETT RD, HANNIBAL, NY
Birth Date: 12/22/86
Arrest Number: 4969
Time/Date: 20:07:00 12/21/21 Booking Number: 4964
Loc. of Arrest: 300BLK PARK ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
20:49:31 12/20/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY
Inmate Name: DAVIS, GARY L
Address: 160 W 1ST ST S; upper, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 07/04/81
Arrest Number: 4935
Time/Date: 11:01:00 12/22/21 Booking Number: 4930
Loc. of Arrest: 160 W 1ST ST S Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
09:45:00 12/22/21 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
09:45:00 12/22/21 PL120.14.01 AM2 (5479) MENACING-2ND:WEAPON
09:45:00 12/22/21 PL265.02.01 DF3 (2745) CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONV
Inmate Name: DEYO, JOSHUA R
Address: 744 CORT 10 lot 62a, SCHROEPPEL, NY
Birth Date: 08/18/90
Arrest Number: 4966
Time/Date: 12:07:00 12/25/21 Booking Number: 4961
Loc. of Arrest: 342 MAIN ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
02:58:24 06/12/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: JACKSON, ANNA MARIE
Address: 8825 OSWEGO RD, CLAY, NY
Birth Date: 04/12/93
Arrest Number: 4912
Time/Date: 21:06:00 12/20/21 Booking Number: 4907
Loc. of Arrest: 126 CAYUGA ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
10:58:58 12/13/21 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Inmate Name: LOVELACE, DEISARAY KD
Address: 256 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 04/24/92
Arrest Number: 4974
Time/Date: 15:02:00 12/26/21 Booking Number: 4969 Loc. of Arrest: 122 W BROADWAY ; FLIPPIN UNIQUE Agency: FPD ANTIQUES
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
14:54:09 12/26/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY
Inmate Name: SMITH, ALISA RACHEAL
Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 02/08/94
Arrest Number: 4962
Time/Date: 04:50:00 12/25/21 Booking Number: 4957
Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCH ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
10:54:55 12/13/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Arrest Number: 4963
Time/Date: 04:50:00 12/25/21 Booking Number: 4958
Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCH ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
10:56:12 12/13/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: STRAUSSER, ALYSSA AM
Address: 138 W SCHUYLER ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 06/04/00
Arrest Number: 4909
Time/Date: 16:02:00 12/20/21 Booking Number: 4904
Loc. of Arrest: 221 CAYUGA ST; APT 1 Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
15:43:15 12/20/21 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
15:43:15 12/20/21 PL265.01.02 AM4 (2739) CRIM POSS WEAP-4TH:INT TO USE
15:43:15 12/20/21 PL120.14.01 AM2 (5479) MENACING-2ND:WEAPON
15:43:15 12/20/21 PL260.10.01 AM0 (5397) ACT IN MANNER INJUR CHILD < 17
Inmate Name: VEZZOSE, CHRISTOPHER W
Address: 22 W 4TH ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 02/02/91
Arrest Number: 4954
Time/Date: 04:32:00 12/24/21 Booking Number: 4949
Loc. of Arrest: 2544 CORT 57; BABCOCK OIL Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
03:45:00 12/24/21 PL215.51.BV EF1 (5935) CRIM CONTEMPT-1ST:PHY CONTACT
03:45:00 12/24/21 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
Inmate Name: WALLON, BRANDON SCOTT
Address: 117 RIDGE RD, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 10/01/95
Arrest Number: 4905
Time/Date: 02:05:00 12/20/21 Booking Number: 4900
Loc. of Arrest: E BROADWAY & HOLLY DR Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
01:39:04 12/20/21 VTL1180.0D I0 (5780) SPEED VIOL : SPEED IN ZONE
01:39:04 12/20/21 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE
01:39:04 12/20/21 VTL1192.2-AA UM0 (8048) AGGRAVATED DWI:PER SE-NO PRIOR
01:39:04 12/20/21 VTL1227.01 I0 (5808) DRINKING ALCOHOL IN M/V ON HWY
01:39:04 12/20/21 VTL1194.01B I0 (5659) REFUSAL TO TAKE BREATH TEST
Inmate Name: WOODWARD, SIERA NICHOLE Address: 606 ROCHESTER ST; APT 1, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 04/16/89
Arrest Number: 4936
Time/Date: 13:29:00 12/22/21 Booking Number: 4931
Loc. of Arrest: 606 ROCHESTER ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
17:11:00 12/02/21 PL240.50.03A AM3 (7069) FALSE RPT-INCIDENT DIDNT OCCUR
17:11:00 12/02/21 PL210.45 AM0 (2368) FALSE WRITTEN STATEMENT
Total Arrests: 18
Report Includes:
All arrest dates between `00:00:00 12/20/21` and `23:59:59 12/26/21`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses matching `A`, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings
rpjlasr.x4 12/28/21