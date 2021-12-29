Fulton Police Department

Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses

Inmate Name: BRENNAN, JARL LAYNE

Address: 48 USRT 11, CENTRAL SQUARE, NY

Birth Date: 12/07/93

Arrest Number: 4949

Time/Date: 18:35:00 12/23/21 Booking Number: 4944

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

10:57:48 12/13/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Arrest Number: 4950

Time/Date: 18:35:00 12/23/21 Booking Number: 4945

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

10:28:06 12/13/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Arrest Number: 4951

Time/Date: 18:35:00 12/23/21 Booking Number: 4946

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

10:29:10 12/12/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: BRIEN, TIMOTHY J

Address: 122 Sickerson St`, Syracuse, NY

Birth Date: 09/27/90

Arrest Number: 933

Time/Date: 09:27:00 12/20/21 Booking Number: 932

Loc. of Arrest: 800 W BROADWAY Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

12:21:00 01/21/21 PL240.20.05 V0 (2641) DIS/CON:OBSTRUCTING TRAFFIC

Inmate Name: BROWN, ALTON D

Address: 622 HELEN ST, SYRACUSE, NY

Birth Date: 12/09/85

Arrest Number: 4932

Time/Date: 08:15:00 12/22/21 Booking Number: 4927

Loc. of Arrest: 555 S STATE ST; ONONDAGA COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER

Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:11:36 12/04/21 PL125.25.03 AF2 (3774) MURDER-2: DURING SPECIFIED FEL

01:11:36 12/04/21 PL125.25.01 AF2 (2051) MURDER: INTENTION

01:11:36 12/04/21 PL160.15.01 BF1 (2191) ROBBERY-1ST:CAUSE SERIOUS INJ

ATTEMPTED ROBBERY FIRST, ATTEMPTED MURDER SECOND

Inmate Name: BURR, CHRISTOPHER A

Address: 90 CANAL RD, PHOENIX, NY

Birth Date: 12/04/86

Arrest Number: 4924

Time/Date: 16:40:00 12/21/21 Booking Number: 4919

Loc. of Arrest: 260 S 2ND ST; FASTRAC Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

13:07:56 12/20/21 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Inmate Name: BUTTERFIELD, JEFFERY R

Address: 427 SILK RD LOT 41, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 08/02/82

Arrest Number: 4943

Time/Date: 18:33:00 12/22/21 Booking Number: 4938

Loc. of Arrest: 700BLK ONEIDA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

18:22:57 12/22/21 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

18:22:57 12/22/21 VTL1172.0A I0 (5773) FAILED TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

18:22:57 12/22/21 VTL0319.01U I0 (7042) OPERATE VEHICLE W/O INSURANCE

Inmate Name: CARR, JUSTIN LAWRENCE

Address: 11 BRACKETT RD, HANNIBAL, NY

Birth Date: 12/22/86

Arrest Number: 4969

Time/Date: 20:07:00 12/21/21 Booking Number: 4964

Loc. of Arrest: 300BLK PARK ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

20:49:31 12/20/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY

Inmate Name: DAVIS, GARY L

Address: 160 W 1ST ST S; upper, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 07/04/81

Arrest Number: 4935

Time/Date: 11:01:00 12/22/21 Booking Number: 4930

Loc. of Arrest: 160 W 1ST ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

09:45:00 12/22/21 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

09:45:00 12/22/21 PL120.14.01 AM2 (5479) MENACING-2ND:WEAPON

09:45:00 12/22/21 PL265.02.01 DF3 (2745) CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONV

Inmate Name: DEYO, JOSHUA R

Address: 744 CORT 10 lot 62a, SCHROEPPEL, NY

Birth Date: 08/18/90

Arrest Number: 4966

Time/Date: 12:07:00 12/25/21 Booking Number: 4961

Loc. of Arrest: 342 MAIN ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

02:58:24 06/12/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: JACKSON, ANNA MARIE

Address: 8825 OSWEGO RD, CLAY, NY

Birth Date: 04/12/93

Arrest Number: 4912

Time/Date: 21:06:00 12/20/21 Booking Number: 4907

Loc. of Arrest: 126 CAYUGA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

10:58:58 12/13/21 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Inmate Name: LOVELACE, DEISARAY KD

Address: 256 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 04/24/92

Arrest Number: 4974

Time/Date: 15:02:00 12/26/21 Booking Number: 4969 Loc. of Arrest: 122 W BROADWAY ; FLIPPIN UNIQUE Agency: FPD ANTIQUES

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

14:54:09 12/26/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY

Inmate Name: SMITH, ALISA RACHEAL

Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 02/08/94

Arrest Number: 4962

Time/Date: 04:50:00 12/25/21 Booking Number: 4957

Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCH ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

10:54:55 12/13/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Arrest Number: 4963

Time/Date: 04:50:00 12/25/21 Booking Number: 4958

Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCH ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

10:56:12 12/13/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: STRAUSSER, ALYSSA AM

Address: 138 W SCHUYLER ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/04/00

Arrest Number: 4909

Time/Date: 16:02:00 12/20/21 Booking Number: 4904

Loc. of Arrest: 221 CAYUGA ST; APT 1 Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

15:43:15 12/20/21 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

15:43:15 12/20/21 PL265.01.02 AM4 (2739) CRIM POSS WEAP-4TH:INT TO USE

15:43:15 12/20/21 PL120.14.01 AM2 (5479) MENACING-2ND:WEAPON

15:43:15 12/20/21 PL260.10.01 AM0 (5397) ACT IN MANNER INJUR CHILD < 17

Inmate Name: VEZZOSE, CHRISTOPHER W

Address: 22 W 4TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 02/02/91

Arrest Number: 4954

Time/Date: 04:32:00 12/24/21 Booking Number: 4949

Loc. of Arrest: 2544 CORT 57; BABCOCK OIL Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

03:45:00 12/24/21 PL215.51.BV EF1 (5935) CRIM CONTEMPT-1ST:PHY CONTACT

03:45:00 12/24/21 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

Inmate Name: WALLON, BRANDON SCOTT

Address: 117 RIDGE RD, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 10/01/95

Arrest Number: 4905

Time/Date: 02:05:00 12/20/21 Booking Number: 4900

Loc. of Arrest: E BROADWAY & HOLLY DR Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:39:04 12/20/21 VTL1180.0D I0 (5780) SPEED VIOL : SPEED IN ZONE

01:39:04 12/20/21 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE

01:39:04 12/20/21 VTL1192.2-AA UM0 (8048) AGGRAVATED DWI:PER SE-NO PRIOR

01:39:04 12/20/21 VTL1227.01 I0 (5808) DRINKING ALCOHOL IN M/V ON HWY

01:39:04 12/20/21 VTL1194.01B I0 (5659) REFUSAL TO TAKE BREATH TEST

Inmate Name: WOODWARD, SIERA NICHOLE Address: 606 ROCHESTER ST; APT 1, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 04/16/89

Arrest Number: 4936

Time/Date: 13:29:00 12/22/21 Booking Number: 4931

Loc. of Arrest: 606 ROCHESTER ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

17:11:00 12/02/21 PL240.50.03A AM3 (7069) FALSE RPT-INCIDENT DIDNT OCCUR

17:11:00 12/02/21 PL210.45 AM0 (2368) FALSE WRITTEN STATEMENT

Total Arrests: 18

Report Includes:

All arrest dates between `00:00:00 12/20/21` and `23:59:59 12/26/21`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses matching `A`, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings

rpjlasr.x4 12/28/21

