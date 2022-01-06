Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report 12/27/2021

Fulton Police Department
Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses
Inmate Name: BAEZ-ARNOLD, JOSHUA A
Address: 42 SENIOR AVE, GRANBY, NY
Birth Date: 01/25/87
Arrest Number: 5001
Time/Date: 08:30:00 12/30/21 Booking Number: 4997
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
13:11:55 12/20/21 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Inmate Name: BUTLER, DALE K JR
Address: 401 HANNIBAL ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 07/31/81
Arrest Number: 5020
Time/Date: 01:04:00 01/01/22 Booking Number: 5016
Loc. of Arrest: 173 W 1ST ST N Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
00:57:17 01/01/22 VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND
00:57:17 01/01/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD
00:57:17 01/01/22 VTL0512 UM0 (3195) MV VIOL:REGISTRATION SUSPENDED
00:57:17 01/01/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE
00:57:17 01/01/22 VTL0401.01A I0 (3996) MV VIOL:OPER UNREGISTERED VEH
00:57:17 01/01/22 VTL0319.01U I0 (7042) OPERATE VEHICLE W/O INSURANCE
Inmate Name: CARR, JUSTIN LAWRENCE
Address: 11 BRACKETT RD, HANNIBAL, NY
Birth Date: 12/22/86
Arrest Number: 4986
Time/Date: 19:20:00 12/27/21 Booking Number: 4982
Loc. of Arrest: 256 S 3RD ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
19:05:48 12/27/21 PL140.05 V0 (2118) TRESPASS
Arrest Number: 4994
Time/Date: 10:31:00 12/29/21 Booking Number: 4990
Loc. of Arrest: 600 BLOCK ONTARIO ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
09:33:11 12/29/21 PL135.05 AM2 (2093) UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND
Inmate Name: EVANS, ROOSEVELT
Address: 19 W 1ST ST N, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 06/07/59
Arrest Number: 5011
Time/Date: 20:42:00 12/30/21 Booking Number: 5007
Loc. of Arrest: 19 W 1ST ST N; APT 5 Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
19:53:59 12/30/21 PL120.14.01 AM2 (5479) MENACING-2ND:WEAPON
19:53:59 12/30/21 PL265.01.02 AM4 (2739) CRIM POSS WEAP-4TH:INT TO USE
Inmate Name: HOSEIN, ALEXANDRE J
Address: 104 E 9TH ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 08/24/81
Arrest Number: 5003
Time/Date: 12:24:00 12/30/21 Booking Number: 4999
Loc. of Arrest: S 2ND ST & ROCHESTER ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
12:21:55 12/30/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: HULBERT, NICHOLAS R
Address: 68 W 1ST ST; Apt D, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 03/02/97
Arrest Number: 4989
Time/Date: 16:21:00 12/28/21 Booking Number: 4985
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FULTON POLICE Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
14:30:00 12/27/21 PL120.00 AM3 (2018) ASSAULT-3RD
14:30:00 12/27/21 PL120.20 AM2 (2035) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT-2ND
14:30:00 12/27/21 PL145.00.04 AM4 (7835) CRIM MIS 4:PREVNT EMERGNCY CAL
Inmate Name: MEGLINO, TIFFANI M
Address: 16 SANDRA DR, PHOENIX, NY
Birth Date: 08/10/83
Arrest Number: 4982
Time/Date: 13:46:00 12/27/21 Booking Number: 4978
Loc. of Arrest: 16 SANDRA DR Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
12:15:00 12/27/21 PL140.25.02 CF2 (3880) BURGLARY 2ND- DWELLING
12:15:00 12/27/21 PL110.00 BM0 (1978) ATTEMPT AT MISDEMEANOR
12:15:00 12/27/21 PL260.10 AM0 (2724) ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD
Inmate Name: PARSONS, ABRAHAM J Address: 21 LEGACY DR APT 711, BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Birth Date: 10/04/91
Arrest Number: 4999
Time/Date: 02:31:00 12/30/21 Booking Number: 4995
Loc. of Arrest: 613 W 4TH ST S Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
02:13:38 12/30/21 VTL0375.02A I0 (5272) EQUIP VIOL:NO HEAD LIGHTS
02:13:38 12/30/21 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE
02:13:38 12/30/21 VTL1192.02 UM0 (6932) OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1% -1ST OFF
02:31:00 12/30/21 PL220.03 AM7 (3861) CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH
Inmate Name: ROGERS, JEANLUC E
Address: 114 FLOOD DR, VOLNEY, NY
Birth Date: 06/30/91
Arrest Number: 5027
Time/Date: 19:05:00 01/02/22 Booking Number: 5023
Loc. of Arrest: W BROADWAY & W 4TH ST S Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
18:51:37 01/02/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS
18:51:37 01/02/22 VTL0375.2A4 I0 (6602) NO/INADEQUATE PLATE LAMP
18:51:37 01/02/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE
Inmate Name: SMILEY, JASON M
Address: 324 W BROADWAY APT 8, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 05/29/80
Arrest Number: 5018
Time/Date: 20:23:00 12/31/21 Booking Number: 5014
Loc. of Arrest: 67 W 1ST ST S;APT D Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
19:49:27 12/31/21 PL120.00.02 AM3 (2020) ASLT:RECKLSLY CAUSE PHYS INJRY
Inmate Name: SMITH, PAUL A
Address: 187 CORT 35, PALERMO, NY
Birth Date: 04/01/64
Arrest Number: 4988
Time/Date: 02:01:00 12/28/21 Booking Number: 4984
Loc. of Arrest: 600BLK SEWARD ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
01:49:00 12/28/21 VTL1163.0D I0 (5981) ILL SIGNAL:PARKED
01:49:00 12/28/21 VTL1160.0B I0 (5758) IMPROPER LEFT TURN:2 WAY ROAD
01:49:00 12/28/21 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE
01:49:00 12/28/21 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD
01:49:00 12/28/21 VTL1227.01 I0 (5808) DRINKING ALCOHOL IN M/V ON HWY
01:49:00 12/28/21 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE
01:49:00 12/28/21 VTL1192.2-AA UM0 (8048) AGGRAVATED DWI:PER SE-NO PRIOR
Total Arrests: 12
Report Includes:
All arrest dates between `00:00:00 12/27/21` and `23:59:59 01/02/22`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses matching `A`, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings
rpjlasr.x4 01/04/22