Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report 12/27/2021

Fulton Police Department

Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses

Inmate Name: BAEZ-ARNOLD, JOSHUA A

Address: 42 SENIOR AVE, GRANBY, NY

Birth Date: 01/25/87

Arrest Number: 5001

Time/Date: 08:30:00 12/30/21 Booking Number: 4997

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

13:11:55 12/20/21 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Inmate Name: BUTLER, DALE K JR

Address: 401 HANNIBAL ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 07/31/81

Arrest Number: 5020

Time/Date: 01:04:00 01/01/22 Booking Number: 5016

Loc. of Arrest: 173 W 1ST ST N Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

00:57:17 01/01/22 VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND

00:57:17 01/01/22 VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND

00:57:17 01/01/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

00:57:17 01/01/22 VTL0512 UM0 (3195) MV VIOL:REGISTRATION SUSPENDED

00:57:17 01/01/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

00:57:17 01/01/22 VTL0401.01A I0 (3996) MV VIOL:OPER UNREGISTERED VEH

00:57:17 01/01/22 VTL0319.01U I0 (7042) OPERATE VEHICLE W/O INSURANCE

Inmate Name: CARR, JUSTIN LAWRENCE

Address: 11 BRACKETT RD, HANNIBAL, NY

Birth Date: 12/22/86

Arrest Number: 4986

Time/Date: 19:20:00 12/27/21 Booking Number: 4982

Loc. of Arrest: 256 S 3RD ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

19:05:48 12/27/21 PL140.05 V0 (2118) TRESPASS

Arrest Number: 4994

Time/Date: 10:31:00 12/29/21 Booking Number: 4990

Loc. of Arrest: 600 BLOCK ONTARIO ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

09:33:11 12/29/21 PL135.05 AM2 (2093) UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

Inmate Name: EVANS, ROOSEVELT

Address: 19 W 1ST ST N, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 06/07/59

Arrest Number: 5011

Time/Date: 20:42:00 12/30/21 Booking Number: 5007

Loc. of Arrest: 19 W 1ST ST N; APT 5 Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

19:53:59 12/30/21 PL120.14.01 AM2 (5479) MENACING-2ND:WEAPON

19:53:59 12/30/21 PL265.01.02 AM4 (2739) CRIM POSS WEAP-4TH:INT TO USE

Inmate Name: HOSEIN, ALEXANDRE J

Address: 104 E 9TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 08/24/81

Arrest Number: 5003

Time/Date: 12:24:00 12/30/21 Booking Number: 4999

Loc. of Arrest: S 2ND ST & ROCHESTER ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

12:21:55 12/30/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: HULBERT, NICHOLAS R

Address: 68 W 1ST ST; Apt D, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 03/02/97

Arrest Number: 4989

Time/Date: 16:21:00 12/28/21 Booking Number: 4985

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FULTON POLICE Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

14:30:00 12/27/21 PL120.00 AM3 (2018) ASSAULT-3RD

14:30:00 12/27/21 PL120.20 AM2 (2035) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT-2ND

14:30:00 12/27/21 PL145.00.04 AM4 (7835) CRIM MIS 4:PREVNT EMERGNCY CAL

Inmate Name: MEGLINO, TIFFANI M

Address: 16 SANDRA DR, PHOENIX, NY

Birth Date: 08/10/83

Arrest Number: 4982

Time/Date: 13:46:00 12/27/21 Booking Number: 4978

Loc. of Arrest: 16 SANDRA DR Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

12:15:00 12/27/21 PL140.25.02 CF2 (3880) BURGLARY 2ND- DWELLING

12:15:00 12/27/21 PL110.00 BM0 (1978) ATTEMPT AT MISDEMEANOR

12:15:00 12/27/21 PL260.10 AM0 (2724) ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD

Inmate Name: PARSONS, ABRAHAM J Address: 21 LEGACY DR APT 711, BALDWINSVILLE, NY

Birth Date: 10/04/91

Arrest Number: 4999

Time/Date: 02:31:00 12/30/21 Booking Number: 4995

Loc. of Arrest: 613 W 4TH ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

02:13:38 12/30/21 VTL0375.02A I0 (5272) EQUIP VIOL:NO HEAD LIGHTS

02:13:38 12/30/21 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE

02:13:38 12/30/21 VTL1192.02 UM0 (6932) OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1% -1ST OFF

02:31:00 12/30/21 PL220.03 AM7 (3861) CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

Inmate Name: ROGERS, JEANLUC E

Address: 114 FLOOD DR, VOLNEY, NY

Birth Date: 06/30/91

Arrest Number: 5027

Time/Date: 19:05:00 01/02/22 Booking Number: 5023

Loc. of Arrest: W BROADWAY & W 4TH ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

18:51:37 01/02/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS

18:51:37 01/02/22 VTL0375.2A4 I0 (6602) NO/INADEQUATE PLATE LAMP

18:51:37 01/02/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

Inmate Name: SMILEY, JASON M

Address: 324 W BROADWAY APT 8, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 05/29/80

Arrest Number: 5018

Time/Date: 20:23:00 12/31/21 Booking Number: 5014

Loc. of Arrest: 67 W 1ST ST S;APT D Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

19:49:27 12/31/21 PL120.00.02 AM3 (2020) ASLT:RECKLSLY CAUSE PHYS INJRY

Inmate Name: SMITH, PAUL A

Address: 187 CORT 35, PALERMO, NY

Birth Date: 04/01/64

Arrest Number: 4988

Time/Date: 02:01:00 12/28/21 Booking Number: 4984

Loc. of Arrest: 600BLK SEWARD ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:49:00 12/28/21 VTL1163.0D I0 (5981) ILL SIGNAL:PARKED

01:49:00 12/28/21 VTL1160.0B I0 (5758) IMPROPER LEFT TURN:2 WAY ROAD

01:49:00 12/28/21 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

01:49:00 12/28/21 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

01:49:00 12/28/21 VTL1227.01 I0 (5808) DRINKING ALCOHOL IN M/V ON HWY

01:49:00 12/28/21 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE

01:49:00 12/28/21 VTL1192.2-AA UM0 (8048) AGGRAVATED DWI:PER SE-NO PRIOR

Total Arrests: 12

Report Includes:

All arrest dates between `00:00:00 12/27/21` and `23:59:59 01/02/22`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses matching `A`, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings

rpjlasr.x4 01/04/22

