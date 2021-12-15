Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report 12/6/2021

Fulton Police Department

Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses

Inmate Name: IVES, MELISSA S

Address: 221 CAYUGA ST; 2, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 09/22/78

Arrest Number: 4802

Time/Date: 22:06:00 12/07/21 Booking Number: 4797

Loc. of Arrest: N 4TH ST & ONEIDA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

21:56:02 12/07/21 VTL1163.0B I0 (5764) ILL SIGNAL:LESS THAN 100 FEET

21:56:02 12/07/21 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

21:56:02 12/07/21 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

Inmate Name: KOVAL, SHANE M

Address: 1100 EMERY ST; APT C5, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 04/30/76

Arrest Number: 4769

Time/Date: 08:39:00 12/07/21 Booking Number: 4764

Loc. of Arrest: 1100 EMERY ST; APT C5 Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:44:35 10/25/21 PL130.65.02 DF1 (2089) SEX ABUSE 1: PHYS HELPLESS

Inmate Name: LOVELACE, DEISARAY KD

Address: 256 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 04/24/92

Arrest Number: 4805

Time/Date: 11:19:00 12/10/21 Booking Number: 4800

Loc. of Arrest: PARK ST & S 2ND ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

11:11:09 12/10/21 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Inmate Name: MARTIN, TOMMIE L Address: 168 GREICAN GARDENS DR; B, ROCHESTER, NY

Birth Date: 05/27/76

Arrest Number: 4817

Time/Date: 17:11:00 12/10/21 Booking Number: 4812

Loc. of Arrest: HOLLY DR & EMERY ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

16:30:34 12/10/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Total Arrests: 4

Report Includes:

All arrest dates between `00:00:00 12/06/21` and `23:59:59 12/12/21`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses matching `A`, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings

