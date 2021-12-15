Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report 12/6/2021

Fulton Police Department
Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses
Inmate Name: IVES, MELISSA S
Address: 221 CAYUGA ST; 2, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 09/22/78
Arrest Number: 4802
Time/Date: 22:06:00 12/07/21 Booking Number: 4797
Loc. of Arrest: N 4TH ST & ONEIDA ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
21:56:02 12/07/21 VTL1163.0B I0 (5764) ILL SIGNAL:LESS THAN 100 FEET
21:56:02 12/07/21 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE
21:56:02 12/07/21 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD
Inmate Name: KOVAL, SHANE M
Address: 1100 EMERY ST; APT C5, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 04/30/76
Arrest Number: 4769
Time/Date: 08:39:00 12/07/21 Booking Number: 4764
Loc. of Arrest: 1100 EMERY ST; APT C5 Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
01:44:35 10/25/21 PL130.65.02 DF1 (2089) SEX ABUSE 1: PHYS HELPLESS
rpjlasr.x4 12/14/21
Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses Page 2 of 2
Inmate Name: LOVELACE, DEISARAY KD
Address: 256 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 04/24/92
Arrest Number: 4805
Time/Date: 11:19:00 12/10/21 Booking Number: 4800
Loc. of Arrest: PARK ST & S 2ND ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
11:11:09 12/10/21 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Inmate Name: MARTIN, TOMMIE L Address: 168 GREICAN GARDENS DR; B, ROCHESTER, NY
Birth Date: 05/27/76
Arrest Number: 4817
Time/Date: 17:11:00 12/10/21 Booking Number: 4812
Loc. of Arrest: HOLLY DR & EMERY ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
16:30:34 12/10/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Total Arrests: 4
Report Includes:
All arrest dates between `00:00:00 12/06/21` and `23:59:59 12/12/21`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses matching `A`, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings
rpjlasr.x4 12/14/21