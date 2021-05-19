Cop Logs: Fulton Police Department 5/10 to 5/16/2021

Fulton Police Department

Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses

Inmate Name: BARTLETT, TIMOTHY J JR

Address: 603 ONTARIO ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 04/07/94

Arrest Number: 2235

Time/Date: 21:24:00 05/11/21 Booking Number: 2237

Loc. of Arrest: 350 W 5TH ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

18:26:03 04/19/21 PL220.03 AM7 (3861) CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

Inmate Name: BRATCHIE, MICHAEL T

Address: Homeless, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 05/12/81

Arrest Number: 2277

Time/Date: 17:19:00 05/14/21 Booking Number: 2279

Loc. of Arrest: 400 BLK UTICA ST Agency: OPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

16:52:31 05/14/21 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Inmate Name: BURR, PAMELA M

Address: 834 CORT 3, HANNIBAL, NY

Birth Date: 12/25/61

Arrest Number: 2274

Time/Date: 18:55:00 05/14/21 Booking Number: 2276

Loc. of Arrest: WILLIAM GILLARD DR & CHESTNUT Agency: FPD ST

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

10:37:00 07/26/20 PL260.10 AM0 (2724) ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD

Inmate Name: CASTIGLIA, JOSHUA A

Address: 8807 MURRAY RD, RED CREEK, NY

Birth Date: 01/09/88

Arrest Number: 2307

Time/Date: 16:11:00 05/16/21 Booking Number: 2309

Loc. of Arrest: RIVER GLEN DR & STRT 481 Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

15:30:46 05/16/21 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

Inmate Name: CASTIGLIA, TODD A

Address: 8807 MURRAY RD, RED CREEK, NY

Birth Date: 10/05/62

Arrest Number: 2308

Time/Date: 16:11:00 05/16/21 Booking Number: 2310

Loc. of Arrest: RIVER GLEN DR & STRT 481 Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

15:30:46 05/16/21 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

Inmate Name: MASON, SARAH SUZANNE Address: 13 GREEN ACRES DR; 204, CENTRAL SQUARE, NY

Birth Date: 08/01/83

Arrest Number: 2216

Time/Date: 11:43:00 05/10/21 Booking Number: 2218

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

09:00:00 06/03/21 PL220.03 AM7 (3861) CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

Inmate Name: MAYS, KAISEAN D

Address: 702 STRT 104B, NEW HAVEN, NY

Birth Date: 08/19/91

Arrest Number: 2264

Time/Date: 01:06:00 05/14/21 Booking Number: 2266

Loc. of Arrest: 32 FOSTER ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

19:01:46 08/15/20 PL240.75.01 EF0 (8286) AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE

19:01:46 08/15/20 PL215.50 AM2 (2380) CRIMINAL CONTEMP- 2ND

Arrest Number: 2265

Time/Date: 01:06:00 05/14/21 Booking Number: 2267

Loc. of Arrest: 32 FOSTER ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

19:46:58 09/03/20 PL215.50 AM2 (2380) CRIMINAL CONTEMP- 2ND

Inmate Name: MILLIMAN, SCOTT ALLEN

Address: 416 ROCHESTER ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 04/02/71

Arrest Number: 2227

Time/Date: 01:16:00 05/11/21 Booking Number: 2229

Loc. of Arrest: S 4TH ST & ROCHESTER ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:14:05 05/11/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: MORRISON, MICHAEL P

Address: 490 CORT 85, GRANBY, NY

Birth Date: 07/29/76

Arrest Number: 2275

Time/Date: 22:12:01 05/13/21 Booking Number: 2277

Loc. of Arrest: 1001 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

22:12:01 05/13/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: RAFF, CHARLES F

Address: 55 GUILE RD, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 10/17/96

Arrest Number: 2231

Time/Date: 13:17:42 05/10/21 Booking Number: 2233

Loc. of Arrest: 700 W BROADWAY Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

13:17:42 05/10/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Arrest Number: 2229

Time/Date: 16:06:00 05/11/21 Booking Number: 2231

Loc. of Arrest: 700 W BROADWAY Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

13:15:29 05/10/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Arrest Number: 2230

Time/Date: 16:06:00 05/11/21 Booking Number: 2232

Loc. of Arrest: 700 W BROADWAY Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

13:16:40 05/10/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: RUSSELL, JESSE R

Address: 5847 STRT 104, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/12/90

Arrest Number: 2228

Time/Date: 11:07:46 05/10/21 Booking Number: 2230

Loc. of Arrest: ONEIDA ST & N 2ND ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

11:21:00 05/10/21 PL205.30 AM0 (2357) RESISTING ARREST

11:21:00 05/10/21 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

Inmate Name: SMITH, ALISA RACHEAL

Address: 19 W FIRST ST N APT 5, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 02/08/94

Arrest Number: 2269

Time/Date: 12:55:00 05/14/21 Booking Number: 2271

Loc. of Arrest: 115 ONEIDA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

12:46:56 05/14/21 PL110.00 BM0 (1978) ATTEMPT AT MISDEMEANOR

ATTEMPTED PETIT LARCENY

Inmate Name: VETOVICK, CLARENCE W Address: 112 ONEIDA VILLAGE DR, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 06/29/65

Arrest Number: 2292

Time/Date: 16:10:00 05/16/21 Booking Number: 2294

Loc. of Arrest: 716 ACADEMY ST; FAIRGRIEVE SCHOOL

Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

16:10:00 05/16/21 LOC 90 (1555) UNSPECIFIED VIOL OF LOCAL LAW

Total Arrests: 16

Report Includes:

All arrest dates between `00:00:00 05/10/21` and `23:59:59 05/16/21`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...