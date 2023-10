Cop Logs: Fulton PD 5/3 – 5/9/21

Fulton Police Department

Arrest Summary Report, by Date, Time, with Offenses, Bonds

Arrest Time/Date: 14:03:00 05/03/21 Booking Number: 2127

Inmate Name: WARNER, KEVEN J Name Number: 8179

Birth Date: 08/04/85

Address: 113 W 4TH ST N; APT 4, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: INPR Arrested By: SWEETING R 7050

Loc. of Arrest: 200 HANNIBAL ST Arrest Number: 2121

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04790

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

14:03:00 05/03/21 PL205.30 AM0 RESISTING ARREST FCC AM

(2357)

Arrest Time/Date: 14:03:00 05/03/21 Booking Number: 2117

Inmate Name: WARNER, KEVEN J Name Number: 8179

Birth Date: 08/04/85

Address: 113 W 4TH ST N; APT 4, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: SWEETING R 7050

Loc. of Arrest: 401 HANNIBAL ST Arrest Number: 2111

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04675

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

12:41:32 04/30/21 CPL120.60.01

90 (7264)

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST WA

Arrest Time/Date: 14:03:00 05/03/21 Booking Number: 2118

Inmate Name: WARNER, KEVEN J Name Number: 8179

Birth Date: 08/04/85

Address: 113 W 4TH ST N; APT 4, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: SWEETING R 7050

Loc. of Arrest: 401 HANNIBAL ST Arrest Number: 2112

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04676

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

12:43:08 04/30/21 CPL530.70.03

90 (7266)

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT WA

Arrest Time/Date: 11:17:00 05/04/21 Booking Number: 2126

Inmate Name: NOEL, JASMINE LYNN Name Number: 1770

Birth Date: 04/10/94

Address: 828 HOLLY DR; E54, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: MURPHY T 7058

Loc. of Arrest: 219 N 6TH ST Arrest Number: 2120

Related Incident Numbers: 20FP06448

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

23:33:01 08/12/20 PL265.01 AM4 CRIM POSS WEAP – 4TH DEG FCC AM

(2737)

23:33:01 08/12/20 PL265.02.07 CRIM POSS WEAP 3RD-ASSLT FCC DF

DF3 (6287) RIFLE

Arrest Time/Date: 21:08:00 05/04/21 Booking Number: 2139

Inmate Name: BLISS, TANAE MARIE Name Number: 14594

Birth Date: 10/03/76

Address: 214 CAYUGA ST; Apt 2, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: INPR Arrested By: BROWN C 7032

Loc. of Arrest: 214 CAYUGA ST Arrest Number: 2133

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04842

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

21:07:00 05/04/21 PL145.00 AM4 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4TH FCC AM (2141)

21:07:00 05/04/21 PL260.10 AM0 ENDANGERING WELFARE OF FCC AM

(2724) CHILD

Arrest Time/Date: 22:17:00 05/04/21 Booking Number: 2140

Inmate Name: REGAN, LAWRENCE J Name Number: 18971

Birth Date: 05/03/68

Address: 221 CAYUGA ST; APT 1, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: CUST Arrested By: SCHINDLER 7028

Loc. of Arrest: 221 CAYUGA ST Arrest Number: 2135

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04844

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

21:45:00 05/04/21 PL240.26.01 V2 HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL FCC V

(5527) CNTACT

21:45:00 05/04/21 PL265.01 AM4 CRIM POSS WEAP – 4TH DEG FCC AM

(2737)

Arrest Time/Date: 06:33:00 05/05/21 Booking Number: 2165

Inmate Name: SCHAFFER, TRACEY Elizabeth Name Number: 3197

Birth Date: 06/12/84

Address: 89 CORT 7, HANNIBAL, NY

Arrest Type: INPR Arrested By: CHERNESKY 7040

Loc. of Arrest: 400BLK UTICA ST Arrest Number: 2162

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04852

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

06:25:00 05/05/21 CPL530.70.03 EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT AM

90 (7266)

06:25:00 05/05/21 PL190.25 AM2 CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION-2ND FCC AM

(3866)

Arrest Time/Date: 16:02:00 05/05/21 Booking Number: 2162

Inmate Name: SMITH, JOHN P Name Number: 7918

Birth Date: 11/18/70

Address: 301 ERIE ST; APT 2, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: BROWN C 7032

Loc. of Arrest: LEITCH ST & W 1ST ST S Arrest Number: 2158

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04866

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

16:02:00 05/05/21 CPL530.70.03 EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT FCC WA

90 (7266)

Arrest Time/Date: 16:10:00 05/05/21 Booking Number: 2159

Inmate Name: BURDEN, DUSTIN R. Name Number: 12181

Birth Date: 01/22/02

Address: 10 WELLS ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: SUMM Arrested By: LEVEA J 7034

Loc. of Arrest: 6 WILLIAM GILLARD DR; FULTON

HIGH SCHOOL

Related Incident Numbers: 19FP08197

Arrest Number: 2155

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

08:41:51 09/17/19 PL145.00 AM4 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4TH FCC AM

(2141)

Arrest Time/Date: 09:06:00 05/06/21 Booking Number: 2171

Inmate Name: TANNER, MARIBETH M Name Number: 9201

Birth Date: 09/20/66

Address: 509 DIVISION ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: SUMM Arrested By: HALL D 7062

Loc. of Arrest: 509 DIVISION ST Arrest Number: 2168

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP01424

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

00:00:00 02/09/21 PL140.15 AM2 CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND FCC AM

(8118)

Arrest Time/Date: 09:21:43 05/06/21 Booking Number: 2167

Inmate Name: FELLOWS, JASON R Name Number: 14734

Birth Date: 02/03/80

Address: 274 KINGDOM RD, OSWEGO, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: PAPPA T 7056

Loc. of Arrest: 212 S 3RD ST Arrest Number: 2164

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04892

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

09:21:43 05/06/21 CPL530.70.03 EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT OCCT WA

90 (7266)

Arrest Time/Date: 10:06:00 05/06/21 Booking Number: 2170

Inmate Name: HUMPHREY, QUINN-TESSA E Name Number: 19030

Birth Date: 08/10/99

Address: 57 N 5TH ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: SUMM Arrested By: HALL D 7062

Loc. of Arrest: 57 N 5TH ST Arrest Number: 2167

Related Incident Numbers: 20FP04910

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

20:45:00 06/25/20 PL145.14 BM3 CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD FCC BM

(2153)

Arrest Time/Date: 12:24:00 05/06/21 Booking Number: 2176

Inmate Name: BROADWELL, JUSTIN L Name Number: 12138

Birth Date: 08/12/99

Address: 622 ACADEMY ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: SUMM Arrested By: HALL D 7062

Loc. of Arrest: 600BLK ACADEMY ST Arrest Number: 2173

Related Incident Numbers: 20FP08284

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

15:21:08 10/13/20 PL210.45 AM0 FALSE WRITTEN STATEMENT FCC AM

(2368)

Arrest Time/Date: 13:05:00 05/06/21 Booking Number: 2177

Inmate Name: BOSWELL, JESSICA A Name Number: 9199

Birth Date: 04/09/91

Address: 511 DIVISION ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: SUMM Arrested By: HALL D 7062

Loc. of Arrest: 511 DIVISION ST Arrest Number: 2174

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP00620

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

21:04:39 01/19/21 PL240.50.01 FALSE REPORT INCIDENT-3RD FCC AM

AM3 (6390)

Arrest Time/Date: 13:28:00 05/06/21 Booking Number: 2178

Inmate Name: HOYT, TATYANA NAOMI Name Number: 11592

Birth Date: 09/13/96

Address: 22 W 11TH ST; APT C-6, GRANBY, NY

Arrest Type: SUMM Arrested By: HALL D 7062

Loc. of Arrest: 22 W 11TH ST; C-6 Arrest Number: 2175

Related Incident Numbers: 20FP06222

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

12:52:36 08/06/20 PL260.10.01 ACT IN MANNER INJUR CHILD < FCC AM

AM0 (5397) 17

Arrest Time/Date: 18:31:00 05/06/21 Booking Number: 2173

Inmate Name: JANARO, JENIEN ROXANNA Name Number: 12218

Birth Date: 08/14/78

Address: 309 W BROADWAY, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: GOLDEN A 7010

Loc. of Arrest: W BROADWAY & W 2ND ST S Arrest Number: 2170

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04931

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

18:31:00 05/06/21 CPL120.60.01

90 (7264)

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST FCC WA

08:05:00 01/11/21 PL155.25 AM0 PETIT LARCENY FCC AM (2172)

Arrest Time/Date: 18:31:00 05/06/21 Booking Number: 2174

Inmate Name: JANARO, JENIEN ROXANNA Name Number: 12218

Birth Date: 08/14/78

Address: 309 W BROADWAY, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: SCHINDLER 7028

Loc. of Arrest: W BROADWAY & W 2ND ST S Arrest Number: 2171

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04930

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

18:31:00 05/06/21 CPL120.60.01 EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST FCC WA

90 (7264)

00:00:00 11/02/20 PL155.25 AM0 PETIT LARCENY FCC AM

(2172)

00:00:00 11/02/20 PL165.45.02 CPSP-4TH:POSS CREDIT CARD FCC EF

EF4 (4801)

Arrest Time/Date: 22:44:00 05/06/21 Booking Number: 2175

Inmate Name: KENNEDY, BOBBI L Name Number: 11024

Birth Date: 03/03/90

Address: 1100 EMERY ST; APT G4, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: CUST Arrested By: BROWN C 7032

Loc. of Arrest: 683 1/2 W 4TH ST S Arrest Number: 2172

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04936

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

20:00:00 05/06/21 PL145.00.01 CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE FCC AM

AM4 (2143) PROPRTY

Arrest Time/Date: 12:41:00 05/08/21 Booking Number: 2188

Inmate Name: LASHOMB, AARON W Name Number: 16153

Birth Date: 07/04/76

Address: 207 S 2ND ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: CUST Arrested By: HUMEZ Z

Loc. of Arrest: 200 BLK SENECA ST Arrest Number: 2185

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04968

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

19:36:45 05/07/21 PL215.51.BV

EF1 (5935)

CRIM CONTEMPT-1ST:PHY CONTACT

FCC EF

19:36:45 05/07/21 PL240.26.01 V2HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL FCC V

(5527) CNTACT

Arrest Time/Date: 15:55:23 05/08/21 Booking Number: 2190

Inmate Name: GARDNER, ERIC M Name Number: 19142

Birth Date: 04/24/87

Address: 1019 EMERY ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: CUST Arrested By: HOGAN E 7094

Loc. of Arrest: 1019 EMERY ST Arrest Number: 2187

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP04987

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

15:30:23 05/08/21 PL145.00 AM4 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4TH AM

(2141)

15:30:23 05/08/21 PL240.26.01 V2 HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL V

(5527) CNTACT

15:30:23 05/08/21 PL260.10 AM0 ENDANGERING WELFARE OF AM

(2724) CHILD

Arrest Time/Date: 12:04:00 05/09/21 Booking Number: 2202

Inmate Name: PEACOCK, ANDREW A Name Number: 5873

Birth Date: 12/12/96

Address: 313 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: GOLDEN A 7010

Loc. of Arrest: 1 BROADWAY BRIDGE Arrest Number: 2199

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP02127

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

09:28:55 02/28/21 PL165.45.02 CPSP-4TH:POSS CREDIT CARD FCC EF

EF4 (4801)

Arrest Time/Date: 12:04:00 05/09/21 Booking Number: 2204

Inmate Name: PEACOCK, ANDREW A Name Number: 5873

Birth Date: 12/12/96

Address: 313 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: GOLDEN A 7010

Loc. of Arrest: 1 BROADWAY BRIDGE Arrest Number: 2201

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP05022

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

12:46:37 05/09/21 CPL530.70.03 EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT FCC WA

90 (7266)

Arrest Time/Date: 12:04:00 05/09/21 Booking Number: 2205

Inmate Name: PEACOCK, ANDREW A Name Number: 5873

Birth Date: 12/12/96

Address: 313 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: GOLDEN A 7010

Loc. of Arrest: 1 BROADWAY BRIDGE Arrest Number: 2202

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP05023

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

12:52:56 05/09/21 CPL530.70.03 EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT FCC WA

90 (7266)

Arrest Time/Date: 12:04:00 05/09/21 Booking Number: 2206

Inmate Name: PEACOCK, ANDREW A Name Number: 5873

Birth Date: 12/12/96

Address: 313 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: GOLDEN A 7010

Loc. of Arrest: 1 BROADWAY BRIDGE Arrest Number: 2203

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP05024

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

12:53:55 05/09/21 CPL530.70.03 EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT FCC WA

90 (7266)

Arrest Time/Date: 12:04:00 05/09/21 Booking Number: 2207

Inmate Name: PEACOCK, ANDREW A Name Number: 5873

Birth Date: 12/12/96

Address: 313 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: GOLDEN A 7010

Loc. of Arrest: 1 BROADWAY BRIDGE Arrest Number: 2204

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP05025

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

12:59:27 05/09/21 CPL530.70.03 EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT FCC WA

90 (7266)

Arrest Time/Date: 12:04:00 05/09/21 Booking Number: 2208

Inmate Name: PEACOCK, ANDREW A Name Number: 5873

Birth Date: 12/12/96

Address: 313 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: GOLDEN A 7010

Loc. of Arrest: 1 BROADWAY BRIDGE Arrest Number: 2205

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP01498

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

07:21:20 02/12/21 PL155.30.04 GRAND LARCENY-4TH:CREDIT FCC EF

EF4 (4860) CARD

Arrest Time/Date: 12:04:00 05/09/21 Booking Number: 2200

Inmate Name: PEACOCK, ANDREW A Name Number: 5873

Birth Date: 12/12/96

Address: 313 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: GOLDEN A 7010

Loc. of Arrest: 1 BROADWAY BRIDGE; BROADWAY BRIDGE

Related Incident Numbers: 21FP03393

Arrest Number: 2197

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

19:28:37 03/30/21 PL155.25 AM0 PETIT LARCENY FCC AM

(2172)

Arrest Time/Date: 12:04:00 05/09/21 Booking Number: 2203

Inmate Name: PEACOCK, ANDREW A Name Number: 5873

Birth Date: 12/12/96

Address: 313 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY

Arrest Type: WARR Arrested By: GOLDEN A 7010

Loc. of Arrest: 1 BROADWAY; BROADWAY BRIDGE Arrest Number: 2200

Related Incident Numbers:

Offense Date Sentence Date Statute Offense Description Disposition Court Class Entry Code Jud. Status

12:03:21 05/09/21 CPL530.70.03

90 (7266)

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT FCC WA

Total Arrests: 28

Report Includes:

All arrest dates between `00:00:00 05/03/21` and `23:59:59 05/09/21`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings

rpjlasr.x5 05/11/21

