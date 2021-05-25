Fulton Police Department

Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses

Inmate Name: ANDRUS, MICHAEL C

Address: 809 ONEIDA ST; APT 2, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 11/22/68

Arrest Number: 2339

Time/Date: 12:26:00 05/20/21 Booking Number: 2341

Loc. of Arrest: 800BLK ONEIDA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

12:20:24 05/20/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: BOTELER, ROBERTA L

Address: 370 S 4TH ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 11/25/66

Arrest Number: 2343

Time/Date: 19:13:10 05/20/21 Booking Number: 2345

Loc. of Arrest: 300 BLK PRATT ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

18:35:45 05/20/21 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

Inmate Name: BOYCE, TIMOTHY R

Address: 617 1/2 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 03/20/98

Arrest Number: 2364

Time/Date: 02:03:00 05/22/21 Booking Number: 2366

Loc. of Arrest: PINE ST & W 3RD ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:55:43 05/22/21 VTL0511.02 UM2 (4485) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-2ND

01:55:43 05/22/21 VTL0375.2A3 I0 (6601) NO/INSUFFICIENT TAIL LAMPS

Inmate Name: COCOPOTI, JAMIE M

Address: 260 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 01/06/85

Arrest Number: 2354

Time/Date: 14:48:00 05/20/21 Booking Number: 2356

Loc. of Arrest: 250BLOCK W 4TH ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

14:48:00 05/20/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: DILLINGHAM, SHAWN G

Address: 107 CLIFFORD RD, PALERMO, NY

Birth Date: 09/09/76

Arrest Number: 2337

Time/Date: 14:07:00 05/19/21 Booking Number: 2339

Loc. of Arrest: 50 block S first St. Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

13:42:05 05/19/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: EVANS, ROOSEVELT

Address: 89 W UTICA ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/07/59

Arrest Number: 2310

Time/Date: 00:20:00 05/18/21 Booking Number: 2312

Loc. of Arrest: 308 W BROADWAY Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

00:20:22 05/18/21 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS

00:20:22 05/18/21 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

00:20:22 05/18/21 VTL1110.0A I0 (5715) FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC DEVICE

Inmate Name: GATES, ALLEN M

Address: 459 PARK AVE, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 10/29/82

Arrest Number: 2362

Time/Date: 20:24:00 05/21/21 Booking Number: 2364

Loc. of Arrest: 459 PARK AVE Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

20:00:25 05/21/21 PL265.01.02 AM4 (2739) CRIM POSS WEAP-4TH:INT TO USE

20:00:25 05/21/21 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

Inmate Name: HOFFMAN, DUSTIN S

Address: 22 W 11TH ST; APT C-8, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 02/12/95

Arrest Number: 2336

Time/Date: 17:09:00 05/17/21 Booking Number: 2338

Loc. of Arrest: GANSVOORT ST & W 3RD ST N Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

11:35:40 03/25/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY

Inmate Name: MOTHERSELL, MARGARET SHIRLEY ELIZABETH

Address: 1075 STRT 49, CONSTANTIA, NY

Birth Date: 07/05/92

Arrest Number: 2345

Time/Date: 05:30:00 05/20/21 Booking Number: 2347

Loc. of Arrest: 118 W BROADWAY; UPSAIRS APT Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

16:48:00 03/28/21 PL165.05.01 AM3 (3949) UNAUTH USE VEH:W/O OWNER CNSNT

16:48:00 03/28/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY

Arrest Number: 2346

Time/Date: 05:30:00 05/20/21 Booking Number: 2348

Loc. of Arrest: 118 W BROADWAY; UPSTAIRS APT Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

20:00:00 10/29/20 PL140.10 BM3 (2122) CRIMINAL TRESPASS-3RD

Inmate Name: PFRANG, WILLIAM L Address: homeless, GRANBY, NY Birth Date: 10/02/81

Arrest Number: 2298

Time/Date: 15:26:00 05/17/21 Booking Number: 2300

Loc. of Arrest: 213 VOORHEES ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

15:26:00 05/17/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: SMITH, ANTHONY J Address: homeless, HANNIBAL, NY Birth Date: 11/14/89

Arrest Number: 1834

Time/Date: 05:40:00 05/22/21 Booking Number: 1842

Loc. of Arrest: WORTH ST & W 6TH ST N Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

21:07:00 04/08/21 PL220.03 AM7 (3861) CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

21:07:00 04/08/21 PL205.30 AM0 (2357) RESISTING ARREST

21:07:00 04/08/21 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

Inmate Name: STOUTENGER, OLIVE R

Address: 427 SILK RD LOT 7, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 11/19/74

Arrest Number: 2317

Time/Date: 13:30:00 05/18/21 Booking Number: 2319

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FPD Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

19:48:20 08/23/20 PL170.25 DF2 (2238) POSSESS FORGED INSTRUMENT-2ND

19:48:20 08/23/20 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY

Inmate Name: STOUTENGER, STEVEN P

Address: 74 W 1ST ST S, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 10/19/97

Arrest Number: 2320

Time/Date: 18:56:44 05/18/21 Booking Number: 2322

Loc. of Arrest: 74 W 1ST ST S; APT 2 Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

18:56:44 05/18/21 PL145.00 AM4 (2141) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4TH

Inmate Name: YOUNG, DAWN S

Address: 1100 EMERY ST; APT 227, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 04/03/80

Arrest Number: 2359

Time/Date: 16:53:00 05/21/21 Booking Number: 2361

Loc. of Arrest: 1100 EMERY ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

16:15:00 05/21/21 PL160.05 DF3 (2186) ROBBERY-3RD

16:15:00 05/21/21 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

Total Arrests: 15

Report Includes:

All arrest dates between `00:00:00 05/17/21` and `23:59:59 05/23/21`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings

