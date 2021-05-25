Fulton Police Department
Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses
Inmate Name: ANDRUS, MICHAEL C
Address: 809 ONEIDA ST; APT 2, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 11/22/68
Arrest Number: 2339
Time/Date: 12:26:00 05/20/21 Booking Number: 2341
Loc. of Arrest: 800BLK ONEIDA ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
12:20:24 05/20/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: BOTELER, ROBERTA L
Address: 370 S 4TH ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 11/25/66
Arrest Number: 2343
Time/Date: 19:13:10 05/20/21 Booking Number: 2345
Loc. of Arrest: 300 BLK PRATT ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
18:35:45 05/20/21 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
Inmate Name: BOYCE, TIMOTHY R
Address: 617 1/2 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 03/20/98
Arrest Number: 2364
Time/Date: 02:03:00 05/22/21 Booking Number: 2366
Loc. of Arrest: PINE ST & W 3RD ST S Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
01:55:43 05/22/21 VTL0511.02 UM2 (4485) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-2ND
01:55:43 05/22/21 VTL0375.2A3 I0 (6601) NO/INSUFFICIENT TAIL LAMPS
Inmate Name: COCOPOTI, JAMIE M
Address: 260 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 01/06/85
Arrest Number: 2354
Time/Date: 14:48:00 05/20/21 Booking Number: 2356
Loc. of Arrest: 250BLOCK W 4TH ST S Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
14:48:00 05/20/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: DILLINGHAM, SHAWN G
Address: 107 CLIFFORD RD, PALERMO, NY
Birth Date: 09/09/76
Arrest Number: 2337
Time/Date: 14:07:00 05/19/21 Booking Number: 2339
Loc. of Arrest: 50 block S first St. Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
13:42:05 05/19/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: EVANS, ROOSEVELT
Address: 89 W UTICA ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 06/07/59
Arrest Number: 2310
Time/Date: 00:20:00 05/18/21 Booking Number: 2312
Loc. of Arrest: 308 W BROADWAY Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
00:20:22 05/18/21 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS
00:20:22 05/18/21 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE
00:20:22 05/18/21 VTL1110.0A I0 (5715) FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC DEVICE
Inmate Name: GATES, ALLEN M
Address: 459 PARK AVE, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 10/29/82
Arrest Number: 2362
Time/Date: 20:24:00 05/21/21 Booking Number: 2364
Loc. of Arrest: 459 PARK AVE Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
20:00:25 05/21/21 PL265.01.02 AM4 (2739) CRIM POSS WEAP-4TH:INT TO USE
20:00:25 05/21/21 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
Inmate Name: HOFFMAN, DUSTIN S
Address: 22 W 11TH ST; APT C-8, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 02/12/95
Arrest Number: 2336
Time/Date: 17:09:00 05/17/21 Booking Number: 2338
Loc. of Arrest: GANSVOORT ST & W 3RD ST N Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
11:35:40 03/25/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY
Inmate Name: MOTHERSELL, MARGARET SHIRLEY ELIZABETH
Address: 1075 STRT 49, CONSTANTIA, NY
Birth Date: 07/05/92
Arrest Number: 2345
Time/Date: 05:30:00 05/20/21 Booking Number: 2347
Loc. of Arrest: 118 W BROADWAY; UPSAIRS APT Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
16:48:00 03/28/21 PL165.05.01 AM3 (3949) UNAUTH USE VEH:W/O OWNER CNSNT
16:48:00 03/28/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY
Arrest Number: 2346
Time/Date: 05:30:00 05/20/21 Booking Number: 2348
Loc. of Arrest: 118 W BROADWAY; UPSTAIRS APT Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
20:00:00 10/29/20 PL140.10 BM3 (2122) CRIMINAL TRESPASS-3RD
Inmate Name: PFRANG, WILLIAM L Address: homeless, GRANBY, NY Birth Date: 10/02/81
Arrest Number: 2298
Time/Date: 15:26:00 05/17/21 Booking Number: 2300
Loc. of Arrest: 213 VOORHEES ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
15:26:00 05/17/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: SMITH, ANTHONY J Address: homeless, HANNIBAL, NY Birth Date: 11/14/89
Arrest Number: 1834
Time/Date: 05:40:00 05/22/21 Booking Number: 1842
Loc. of Arrest: WORTH ST & W 6TH ST N Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
21:07:00 04/08/21 PL220.03 AM7 (3861) CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH
21:07:00 04/08/21 PL205.30 AM0 (2357) RESISTING ARREST
21:07:00 04/08/21 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE
Inmate Name: STOUTENGER, OLIVE R
Address: 427 SILK RD LOT 7, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 11/19/74
Arrest Number: 2317
Time/Date: 13:30:00 05/18/21 Booking Number: 2319
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FPD Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
19:48:20 08/23/20 PL170.25 DF2 (2238) POSSESS FORGED INSTRUMENT-2ND
19:48:20 08/23/20 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY
Inmate Name: STOUTENGER, STEVEN P
Address: 74 W 1ST ST S, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 10/19/97
Arrest Number: 2320
Time/Date: 18:56:44 05/18/21 Booking Number: 2322
Loc. of Arrest: 74 W 1ST ST S; APT 2 Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
18:56:44 05/18/21 PL145.00 AM4 (2141) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4TH
Inmate Name: YOUNG, DAWN S
Address: 1100 EMERY ST; APT 227, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 04/03/80
Arrest Number: 2359
Time/Date: 16:53:00 05/21/21 Booking Number: 2361
Loc. of Arrest: 1100 EMERY ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
16:15:00 05/21/21 PL160.05 DF3 (2186) ROBBERY-3RD
16:15:00 05/21/21 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
Total Arrests: 15
Report Includes:
All arrest dates between `00:00:00 05/17/21` and `23:59:59 05/23/21`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings
rpjlasr.x4 05/25/21
